Argentina limits amount of fuel for Brazilians

The search of Brazilians for fuel in Puerto Iguazú, a city in Argentina that borders Paraná, led local authorities in the neighboring country to limit the supply of the product to 15 liters per foreign vehicle per day. The demand comes at a time of constant rise in fuel prices in Brazil. In Argentina, the average value of a liter of gasoline is R$ 3.15.

The decision, which also affects the supply of the product to Paraguayans, was taken on Wednesday by businessmen and owners of gas stations. The objective is to discourage foreigners from looking for fuel in the region. The difficulty of refueling gasoline in Argentine vehicles, caused by the high demand, was decisive for the creation of the rule.

In Argentina, the price of fuel is frozen by the government of President Alberto Fernández. In Brazil and Paraguay, the value varies according to the price of oil on the international market. In the Brazilian case, the price is directly linked to the exchange rate variation of the real against the dollar.

According to the Argentine media, the situation of queues and lack of product is also reflected in other cities on the border with Brazil, such as Bernardo de Yrigoyen, on the borders of Barracão and Dionísio Cerqueira (Paraná and Santa Catarina, respectively). Due to the demand of Brazilians, local residents have reported difficulties in finding the product at local filling stations.

Prices in Brazil do not stop rising

Last week, Petrobras increased diesel in refineries by 7%, which represents an impact on the consumer of R$ 0.24 per liter of the derivative, if the readjustment is fully passed on to the other links in the chain. Gasoline was readjusted by 9.15%, with a potential impact of R$ 0.15 per liter on the final price of fuel. The amount charged by the company, at refineries, accounts for 35.5% of the final price of gasoline. At the diesel, this portion is 55.8%.

Fuel prices rose again in the Brazilian market last week, after another adjustment by Petrobras in refineries. The liter of diesel S-10, with lower sulfur content, rose 4.8% compared to the previous week, for an average value, at the pump, of R$ 5.29, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The liter of gasoline increased 3.15%, to R$ 6.562.

For drivers who fill their vehicles with dual fuel, gasoline accumulates an increase of 45.3% in the year at stations. According to data from the ANP, the derivative reached an average price of R$6.341 in October, the highest level this century, both in nominal and real values ​​(adjusted for inflation).