Argentine gas stations limit the amount of fuel for Brazilians crossing the border | West and Southwest

Gas stations in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, are limiting the amount of supply at the pumps, this Thursday (4), for foreigners. The measure was adopted after many Brazilians started to cross the border, through the Tancredo Neves Bridge, through Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to consumers, the supply in the neighboring country is attractive because gasoline has been found at half the price charged in Brazil.

A liter of gasoline exceeds seven reais in 14 states and the Federal District

With the high demand from Brazilians and Paraguayans, some service stations in the city were not supplied.

Therefore, Argentina established a quota of 15 liters of fuel for foreign vehicles that supply in Porto Iguaçu, a city with around 80,000 inhabitants.

“We are trying to increase production, but unfortunately we have a quota of supply. In other words, we are not allowed more than a certain amount of fuel, because the price is very low, and the oil barrel rose to 80 dollars and here we maintain the 60 dollars,” explained the representative of the Fuel Chamber of Misiones, Faruk Jalaf.

In order to better organize the service in the Argentine city, the stations have also made exclusive lines for residents and foreigners.

2 of 2 Brazilians supply in Argentina — Photo: Giovani Zanardi/RPC Brazilians supply in Argentina — Photo: Giovani Zanardi/RPC

In some of the stations sought by Brazilians, a liter of super gasoline, which corresponds to additives in Brazil, has cost, on average, the equivalent of R$3.20 on this Thursday.

On the other hand, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in Foz do Iguaçu, the average price of a liter of gasoline is R$ 6.27.

“It’s worth it. Gasoline in Brazil is very expensive, it’s R$ 6.30. It pays to come to Argentina, it’s half the price,” explained driver Jhonatan de Oliveira.

Covid: Argentina reopens border with Brazil, in Foz do Iguaçu

However, crossing the border is no simple task. A Federal Police (PF) determination requires Brazilians to register their departure from the country.

Argentine customs are charged with personal documents, proof of full vaccination for at least 14 days and a negative Covid 19 test for those traveling beyond the city of Porto Iguaçu.

According to the drivers, waiting in lines at the post and at the customs can last four hours. Even so, this is a time that many Brazilians don’t mind waiting.

“For those who need it, it’s worth it, right? Who spends a lot, right? I spend one, two, three and a half tanks a month,” said driver Marcos Gomes.

Fuel in both countries

In Brazil, gasoline accumulates an increase of 73.4% in 2021. There were eleven increases from January so far.

According to energy engineering professor Ricardo Hartmann, Brazil and Argentina have different pricing policies.

While Petrobras maintains values ​​in line with the international market, the Argentine government does not transfer all the increases to the consumer.

“There are mechanisms adopted by the government to try to dampen this fluctuation in the international market. Everyone knows that oil varies in the international market, it is very volatile.”

The professor also highlighted the use of vehicles running without gasoline in the neighboring country.

“Argentina also has a peculiar issue, that most vehicles, especially in greater Buenos Aires and Rosario, where the majority of the population is located, are powered by natural gas. Argentina has natural gas, so they are self-sufficient. The Argentine market is a little different, it doesn’t suffer as much from international fluctuations.”

According to the professor, the composition of the gasoline that reaches the consumer is also different in the two countries.

“In the case of Argentina, it is made up of 78% of gasoline that comes from the refinery, 12% of ethanol and 10% of MTBE, which is an oxygenated compound, which is also used as an anti-knock agent,” explained the professor.

However, this additive that helps to save in the short term, can cause financial loss over time.

“When you fill up your vehicle with gasoline from Argentina, which has a different composition than that made with the mapping of Brazil, the engine will work at that moment, but in the long term you can lose because the electronic injection begins to not understand the What’s happening. She tries to act, but she’s not ready for that fuel. So, in the long term, the engine can suffer damage to a greater or lesser degree depending on the type of engine, including the catalyst that helps to reduce pollutants.”

Supply in Paraguay

Still on the border with Foz do Iguaçu, through the Ponte Internacional da Amizade, many Brazilians also supply supplies in Cidade do Leste, Paraguay.

In one of the Paraguayan posts, according to the local management, most of the clientele is Brazilian.

At the site, a liter of gasoline leaves the equivalent of R$ 5.33, which results in a saving of one real compared to what is sold in Brazil.

“It’s worth it because it’s a real. If you’re going to fill the tank, it makes a good difference,” said salesperson Dirceu Boneti.