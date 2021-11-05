Argentines, wildcards and decisive: Zaracho and Zárate guide Atlético-MG and América-MG in classic | soccer

Less than 30km separate the municipalities of Wilde and Haedo, in the province of Buenos Aires. Almost neighboring cities, and relatively small. Together, the population of both is just over 100,000 inhabitants. But it was from there that two Argentines came out who today, 2,600km from home, shine in Belo Horizonte for Atlético-MG and América-MG, in the first division of Brazilian football.

Mauro Zárate (34) and Matías Zaracho (23) are some of the highlights of Galo and Coelho for the classic this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. And what unites the two is not just the proximity of the place where they grew up, but their leading role and decisive potential on the field.

The Argentinian Alvinegro arrives with spirit after scoring one of the goals in the victory by 2-1 over Grêmio, last Wednesday. It was his 11th since he arrived in Belo Horizonte, in October 2020, in a $6 million deal with Racing, club where it was revealed.

Zaracho celebrates goal for Atlético-MG

If he had a little difficulty in adapting at the beginning, today Zaracho is completely acclimated to the style of Galo and Brazilian football. Midfielder, forward and even full-back. Zaracho is, today, one of Cuca’s wild cards in Atlético’s tactical scheme.

– I’m feeling good, I’m happy to be here, the club, the affection, the fans. I’m very happy and I can only thank you for the affection I’ve received. I’m on a good path, doing things well to achieve the goal we all want – he said.

“The other day I was asked to play at full-back and I did it without a doubt. I will always try to help the team”

Zaracho’s goal against Grêmio

If Zaracho faced a certain difficulty in adapting when he arrived at Galo, his compatriot Coelho had no problem getting used to Brazilian football. After a solid career in European and Argentine football, Mauro Zárate took everyone by surprise when he was announced in America at the end of August.

As he wasn’t playing, the midfielder/attacker took some time to debut, but since he did, he raised America’s level in the stars. It’s no coincidence: with Coelho’s shirt, in eight matches, Zárate hasn’t been defeated once. With him, the team left the fight for relegation to raise, it seems, the best campaign in its history in the first division.

Zárate, taking a free kick, opened the scoring for América-MG against Cuiabá

– I didn’t find any difficulties (adaptation) in the city, nor in football. I think I’m adapting very well. It’s only a few days since I arrived, but I’m feeling good, adapting well, and we hope that the team will follow this path – he highlighted.

“I’m very happy. I would like to return this affection to the fans, and keep America in the first division next year”

Zárate’s free-kick in the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, away from home

I was supposed to have a third brother, but…

This Sunday’s game could still count on what is perhaps the best known of the Argentines in Minas Gerais football. Nacho Fernández arrived from River Plate with the pomp of one of the biggest signings in Galo’s history, and has been corresponding on the field. In 55 games for Alvinegro, there are 11 goals, 11 assists and an importance that goes beyond statistics.

– He plays in different positions, right? It started as a fourth man on one side of the field, then ended up going inside, and in the end it ended up being our third defensive midfielder. It’s a joker, which we’ve been using well during the matches – said coach Cuca, after the 2-1 victory over Grêmio.

Game in which Nacho received the third yellow card and, therefore, he will have to comply with automatic suspension in the Minas Gerais derby.

Nacho in Atlético-MG x Grêmio

A classic that is worth a lot. For Galo, the chance to take another giant step towards a title that hasn’t come in 50 years. For Coelho, the possibility of practically sealing his permanence in the elite for the first time in history, and maybe even dreaming of higher things. Game promise.

Argentine duo numbers in 2021

Matías Zaracho (Athletic)

48 games

10 goals

9 assists