Asus launches Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip in Brazil; see prices | Cell phone

Asus announced this Thursday (04) the arrival of the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip cell phones in Brazil for the suggested prices of R$ 4,438 and R$ 5,499, respectively, considering payment in installments. The data sheets for the new smartphones include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and a photographic set with sensors up to 64 MP.

Zenfone’s new lineup had global announcement six months ago. Despite being similar, the models have some peculiarities: while the Zenfone 8 offers a screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, for example, the Flip 8 has a larger display and battery, as well as a rotating sensor with three cameras.

Zenfone 8 — Photo: Playback/Asus

Zenfone 8 is the most affordable option among the releases and has an elaborate technical sheet, although the structure is smaller than the Flip 8’s. The smartphone’s screen is 5.9 inches, with AMOLED panel and Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate is 120 Hz, a feature seen on premium phones like the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13 Pro, which allows for a smoother transition of images.

The chip present in the composition of the cell phone is the Snapdragon 888, a processor that highlights the support for the 5G network and the high performance. To work together with the Qualcomm component, the manufacturer offers 8 GB RAM memory, in addition to storage ranging between 128 and 256 GB.

Zenfone 8 has dual camera and Snapdragon 888 — Photo: Playback/Asus

The dual camera makes its presence felt in the Zenfone 8 with 64 MP sensors in the main lens and 12 MP in the ultra wide. The front camera offers 12 MP and the photo array features mention optical image stabilizer (OIS). Finally, it is worth mentioning that the battery that comes with the phone reserves 4,000 mAh, while the extra features include IP68 water and dust certification and digital sensor under the screen.

The model appears on the Asus official website for R$ 4,438 in the 128 GB version, with two color options: black or silver. The 256 GB version appears for R$ 4,999.

Zenfone 8 Flip (BRL 5,499)

The highlight of the Zenfone 8 Flip is the triple photographic set that features a rotating system that allows you to use these same lenses to take selfies. In this way, the 64MP sensors of the main camera, as well as the 12MP and 8MP sensors of the ultra wide and telephoto cameras can be used in two ways: in the rear and in the front arrangement.

Zenfone 8 Flip has a triple camera camera and a larger battery than the Zenfone 8 — Photo: Press Release/Asus

Like the Zenfone 7, the 8 Flip’s screen is 6.67 inches and has a Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate this time brings 90 Hz, a number higher than the 60 Hz usually seen on cell phone panels.

The Zenfone 8 Flip has only one storage option, 256 GB. In the same logic, the RAM memory invariably has 8 GB to work in conjunction with the Snapdragon 888. The battery included in the newly launched Asus brings 5,000 mAh and support for a 30W charger, which is included in the box.