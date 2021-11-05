ASUS Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip arrive in Brazil with Snapdragon 888 and competitive price

As he had confirmed earlier this week, ASUS brought to Brazil this Thursday (4) the Zenfone 8 family, with the brand’s latest tops of the line. The line comprises the traditional Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip, with two proposals: to cater to those looking for a compact phone with the standard model, and to deliver a robust set with high-quality selfies and advanced processing with the Flip variant.

The launches come to complete the brand’s smartphone portfolio in the Brazilian market, which had already received at the end of September the ROG Phone 5 family, focused on gamers with Snapdragon 888 Plus, up to 18 GB of RAM and less attractive prices.

Zenfone 8 is a compact flagship proposal

More compact, the Zenfone 8 was developed to compete directly with the iPhone 12, aiming to become the alternative in the Android world for those who prefer smaller cell phones but don’t want to give up performance. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Brazilian model comes in a single RAM option, with 8 GB, but has 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants.

The screen is another highlight of the device, which features a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED panel, with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel reaches peak brightness of 1,100 nits and supports playback of HDR10+ content, as well as being coated with Gorilla Glass Victus glass, even from models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra, which promises high resistance to drops and scratches.

Zenfone 8 wants to be the Android alternative for fans of compact phones (Image: Playback/Asus)

Due to the reduced space, the Zenfone 8 abandoned its predecessor’s Flip camera set and adopted a 12 MP front lens, housed in a hole in the upper left corner of the display. At the rear it features a dual set of 64MP main sensor and 12MP ultrawide lens with 112° field of view.

ASUS’ compact flagship also suffers battery reductions, boasting 4,000 mAh of capacity, but features a 30 W fast charge, which promises to recover up to 60% of charge in 25 minutes, and 100% in 1 hour and 20 minutes. What’s more, the device offers stereo audio, P2 jack for headphones, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, digital reader under the display, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Android 11.

Zenfone 8 Flip brings wide screen without holes

Following the formula of the previous generation, the Zenfone 8 Flip, as the name suggests, retains the Flip camera that acts as a main lens and for selfies, and eliminates any interruptions in the display. The launch is basically identical to Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro, including in design, with a single salient change — the processing set.

The Zenfone 8 Flip arrives equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The display features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness, supporting HDR10+ content playback. Protection is provided by Gorilla Glass 6.

Zenfone 8 Flip is basically identical to Zenfone 7, bringing as main difference the new processing set (Image: Disclosure/ASUS)

Highlight of the device, the cameras are the same as the smaller model, with a main sensor of 64 MP and 12 MP ultrawide, but with the addition of a third sensor of 8 MP, equipped with a telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. Thanks to the motorized system, now 50% stronger and lasting for 300,000 flips according to ASUS, the components are also used for selfies, promising very high image quality in self-portraits, video calls and vlogs.

On battery power, we have a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with a 30 W charge. In addition, the Zenfone 8 Flip offers Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, optical digital player under the screen and stereo audio, in addition to Android 11 .

Price and availability

The ASUS Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip are now available at major retailers across the country, with the following suggested prices:

Zenfone 8 with 8GB/128GB — BRL 4,438, or BRL 3,999 in cash

— BRL 4,438, or BRL 3,999 in cash Zenfone 8 with 8GB/256GB — BRL 4,999, or BRL 4,499 in cash

— BRL 4,999, or BRL 4,499 in cash Zenfone 8 Flip with 8GB/128GB — BRL 5,499, or BRL 4,949 in cash

— BRL 5,499, or BRL 4,949 in cash Zenfone 8 Flip with 8GB/128GB — BRL 5,999, or BRL 5,399 in cash

ASUS Zenfone 8: technical sheet

Display: 5.9-inch Super AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits brightness, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

Rear Camera: 64MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 112°)

Front camera: 12 MP (f/2.5)

Dimensions: 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 169 grams

Battery: 4,000 mAh with 30W quick charge

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 certified, under-screen digital reader, stereo sound, P2 connector

Available colors: black and silver

OS: Android 11

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip: Technical Data

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits brightness, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 6

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

Rear and front camera: 64MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 112°) + 8MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 12x hybrid)

Dimensions: 165.4 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm

Weight: 230 grams

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 30W quick charge

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, under-screen digital player, stereo sound

Available colors: black and white

OS: Android 11