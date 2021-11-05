At the age of 66, singer Beto Barbosa reveals that he is married to a 24-year-old from Ceará.

King of Lambada Beto Barbosa, 66, revealed that he is married to a woman from Ceará, 24. The young woman is called Gisele, lives in Fortaleza with the singer and works with him. The relationship is kept out of the spotlight, so much so that there are no photos of the two together on social media, and this is the first time the artist talks about the subject.

“I’m married and I like my wife a lot. She’s younger, a person who has always been on my side,” he told Sergio Mallandro and Luiz França’s podcast “Papagaio Falador” on Wednesday.

The presenter then wanted to know the age of the singer’s wife. “She is 24 years old,” replied Beto.

The singer of “Adocica” explains that what led him to relate was the fact that the current woman stayed by his side when he was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in São Paulo, treating bladder cancer.

“I had a big cancer, and when you look to the side, you don’t see anyone. You’re full of friends, relatives… I have four children, who live abroad, and she was the only one who stayed by my side at the hospital . I spent almost two years in the hospital treating a terrible cancer of the bladder, which turned into a prostate, and she was there with me.”

