Athletico loses focus on Brasileirão and has the third worst campaign of the returno; see the numbers | athletico-pr

Athletico seeks to regain focus and react in the Brazilian Championship. O Hurricane has third worst second round campaign, a performance that made the team approach the Z-4 – they are five points above the relegation zone. The team has six games without a win in Serie A.
In this return, Athletico scored just 10 points in nine games, with three wins, one draw and six defeats, an improvement of 33.3%. Remembering that the tie with Flamengo, on Tuesday, does not enter this specific account, as the match was delayed from the first round.
Athletico’s campaign in the second round is the same as Grêmio’s and only surpasses Juventude and Chapecoense (the trio are on the Z-4 right now). The situation in Hurricane is very different from the first round, when it was fighting directly for the G-6.
Rubro-Negro is currently 14th in the overall standings, with 35 points, five more than Sport, which opens the Z-4 and has a game more. On the other hand, Hurricane is six points below Internacional, which is in seventh place.
The bad phase in the Brasileirão starts, coincidentally, after the classification of Athletico to the final of the Sudamericana. After that, Hurricane only won once in eight matches played in Serie A.
During this period, the team also shared the focus with the duels in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, when they eliminated Flamengo and advanced to the final. For that reason, coach Alberto Valentim ended up saving holders in the defeats to Fluminense and Fortaleza.
O athletic back to the field in front of the fourth placed Bragantino on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Bragança Paulista, for the 30th round of Serie A.
