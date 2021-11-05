Athletico will decide final at home against Atlético-MG

Athletico will decide the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG, at home. The draw of the field commands for the tournament decision was held today by the CBF.

The first leg of the Copa do Brasil final is scheduled for December 12, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The return is scheduled for December 15 at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

Atlético-MG and Athletico reached the tournament decision after beating Fortaleza and Flamengo, respectively, in the semifinals.

The club from Minas Gerais beat Fortaleza in two semi games: 4-0 at home and 2-1 away. On the other hand, the people from Paraná tied for 2-2 and scored 3-0 at the Rio de Janeiro club in Maracanã.

The final will be between two clubs that have a title each in the Copa do Brasil. Atlético-MG was champion in 2014 and took the vice in 2016. Athletico, on the other hand, lifted the trophy in 2019 and lost the 2013 final.

“There is no superstition. The command is indifferent if they have the first or second game at home. The difference can be made in games,” said Cuca, coach of Atlético-MG, before the draw.

Exchanging compliments before the final

Cuca and Alberto Valentim, coach of Athletico, worked together at Palmeiras. After the draw, they remembered their time at the São Paulo club and exchanged praise.

“I have two spells at Palmeiras, both with Cuca. I’ve always said that, I’ve also told him that I’ve always tried to suck him in, all his knowledge and intelligence, the way he’s intense, that he works 24 hours for his club. We were champions together at Palmeiras,” declared Valentim.

“Alberto is a friend of mine. He is a modern coach, full of new ideas. I met him at Palmeiras, he went abroad having several experiences with many coaches, he added a lot to us at Palmeiras. He is building and has everything. to have a brilliant career,” added Cuca.