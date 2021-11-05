Atlético-MG breaks (another) record: the club has never been so many rounds in the lead of the running points | athletic-mg

The victory over Grêmio earned Atlético-MG a guaranteed lead for 16 consecutive rounds in the Brasileirão. It is another record achieved by the club within its trajectory in the running points. Galo has never been so many rounds (sequential or not) at the top of the leaderboard. The dream of the long-awaited title is gradually becoming a reality.

Atlético de Cuca (2021) surpasses Atlético de Cuca (2012). Nine years ago, Galo hit the crossbar to end the national title fasting that had been going on since 1971. With Victor, Ronaldinho, Bernard, Jô and co, the team led the Brazilian Championship for 15 consecutive rounds.

Reached the top in the 7th round, overtaking rival Cruzeiro. He played an impeccable first round, with 43 points (a mark not yet reached within the club), but he skated back, lost and drew. Fluminense was already the leader in the 22nd round and didn’t let go of the leadership to be champion. Fast increased on the Rooster.

There are nine rounds left to finish the 2021 Brazilian, and the caution in the speech is justified. Flamengo still has two games to play and can take six points from the difference of 12. in the worst case, if Atlético lose to América-MG and Corinthians, it may be overtaken by Rubro-Negro at the end of the 31st round.

But, in the best scenario, Galo can reach in two rounds (after the game against Corinthians) with 68 points and, if Flamengo cannot beat Atlético-GO (on Friday) and Grêmio (on a date not yet set), will finish the 31st round with 56 points or less, an almost unreachable distance.

But anyway, it is no longer possible to take Rooster’s lead from the 15th to the 30th round, which will be played this weekend (Rooster vs. America). Atlético don’t have more games to play in the table.

In Cuca’s calculator, a 50% improvement in the final stretch is enough for the title to consolidate. With 62 points, Atlético need 14 more (out of 27 possible) to reach 76 points. Today, the UFMG math department indicates that the probability of Rooster lifting the Brazilian champion trophy is 94.4%.

– Today, Atlético are the team to beat. Not only for the score, but investment, work structure. The championship leader always draws more attention. And we have been consolidating our leadership in the Brazilian Championship for several rounds. We get more targeted. Among that, there are the other teams in the competition with their pretensions. We faced Grêmio, fighting relegation, and it gave us many difficulties – said goalkeeper Everson.

Rooster’s best scenario (at the end of the 31st round)

Atlético beat América and Corinthians at Mineirão, reaching 68 points. Flamengo loses to Atlético-GO and Grêmio (this game will be played, most likely, in December), so the distance between Fla and Galo, in the 31st round, will be 12 points, at least.

Rooster’s worst scenario (at the end of the 31st round)

In the event of losing to América-MG and Corinthians in the next two rounds, Atlético closes the 31st round with the current 62 points. So, Flamengo, if they beat Atlético-GO and Grêmio in late games in the 1st round, and win against Chapecoense (30th, away) and Bahia (31st house), will close the 31st round with the same 62 points as Atlético, tying in the number of victories, but surpassing it by goal difference.