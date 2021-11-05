Atlético-MG requests a “task force” meeting to improve traffic on the access to Mineirão | athletic-mg

In three hours, Atlético-MG sold its entire load of tickets for the game against América-MG. The Mineirão will be full again. And it is a trend until the end of 2021, with the leader of the Brazilian also a finalist in the Copa do Brasil. The chaotic traffic in accessing the Giant needs improvement, and Rooster knows it. There will be a meeting on Monday to discuss the topic.

In the minutes of the technical meeting prior to each match in Belo Horizonte, conducted by the Minas Gerais Football Federation, Atlético representatives included a new request. The club asked for a meeting “as a task force” to readjust the transit operation in Pampulha.

“Athletic requests a meeting with members of the institutions responsible for transit, as a task force, to change the operation for the club’s next home games, considering that there will be a high audience in the following matches. meeting will be held by SEJUSP (Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security)“, says item 31 of the minutes.

Also according to the FMF minutes, the forecast for the audience at Mineirão for Galo x América is 61,573 fans. It will be the second game in the stadium after the release of 100% capacity. The Minas Gerais classic is Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 30th round

Atlético has already collected more than BRL 7.5 million net at the box office in 2021

SEJUSP, in contact with the ge, confirmed the holding of the meeting mentioned for 8 November. In Galo’s previous home match, a 2-1 victory over Grêmio for the 19th round of the Brazilian Nationals, there were many problems in the fans’ arrival at the stadium. Long lines for parking, and traffic jams on the access roads. On the other hand, an obstacle that needs to be tackled escapes the four wheels.

It is the entrance of the fans at the gates. Many fans ignore the guidance to pass through the turnstiles as soon as possible, there is crowding, and, with tickets only online and presenting a test (or proof of full vaccination), the conference and authorization for release takes time. On Wednesday, Atlético already won the match 1-0 and there were still many people at the turnstiles. Mineirão even manifested:

“Due to ticketing restrictions and limitations, fans print their own tickets without the quality standards of traditional ticketing, which present operational challenges such as crumpled paper, poorly read QR Codes, slower counterfeiting checks. These problems lead to delays in reading. , at least triple the time to access the turnstiles. For this reason, Mineirão advises that the entry of fans must take place earlier than usual.”

Galo will have another six games at home until the end of the season. He faces América, Corinthians, Juventude, Fluminense and Bragantino for the Brazilian; and decides the Brazil Cup with Athletico-PR, on 12/12