Atlético x América: in less than 3 hours, fans of Galo sell out tickets for classic – Rádio Itatiaia

Excited about the stage of the team, which is on track to win the title of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético fans took less than three hours to sell out tickets for the match against America, on Sunday (7), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the 30th round of the national competition.

Sales began online at 6 pm this Thursday only for partners GNV Preto and GNV Forte e Vingador. Marketing to other categories of members and to the general public would open this Friday (5). Atlético did not inform the total load of tickets offered for sale.

According to the club alvinegro, in the next few hours, tickets may reappear for sale due to refunds due to cancellation, non-payment or positive covid-19 tests.

As the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) has already released 100% of the capacity of the stadiums in the capital for football matches, Atlético will receive more than 50 thousand people again at Mineirão on Sunday.

Last Wednesday (3), the club broke this year’s attendance record in Brazil by placing 56,624 fans at Gigante da Pampulha in a 2-1 victory over Grêmio, by Brasileirão. The number also surpassed Galo’s mark in the new stadium, which was in the final of the Copa Libertadores in 2013.

Mineirão will only receive athletics. This Thursday, PBH vetoed the presence of fans of América.

Even though it is a club from the same city, the city decided to maintain the ban on visiting fans in stadiums in the capital of Minas Gerais so as not to set a precedent for teams from other states to claim the right to have their fans at Mineirão or Independência.

PBH’s stance is to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the city through people coming from other places.

