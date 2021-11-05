Atlético X Athletico: Brazil Cup final for Cuca will be with two games ‘at home’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: CBF/Reproduction Cuca was at the CBF headquarters this Thursday

On the afternoon of Thursday (4), at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the draw for the field commandos of the Brazil Cup final. In it, it was defined that Atlético will play the first game against Athletico-PR in Mineirão, on December 12, and the decision will be made in Curitiba, three days later. To Cuca, commander of Alvinegro.

Interviewed shortly after the revelation, the 58-year-old Curitiba native made no secret that the preference was to decide the mug at home. However, nothing that discourages the Rooster who, just like in Brasileirão, seeks the bi-championship in the millionaire national tournament.

“I want to sleep a little, because I got up at 5 am to come here. Let it be two great finals. Now that the best one wins. Each one has its objective and until then there’s a lot to do and it’s not today that we have to think in this final”, highlighted the athletic coach.

“My whole family is from Curitiba and a large portion supports Athletico-PR. Of course we are professionals and we will do our best to achieve our goals in this year that has been a lot for Atlético. We hope to crown the titles this season”, added.

About the characteristics of the opponent, Cuca highlights the good moment experienced by Hurricane that, in addition to the Copa do Brasil, also decides the South American. In Brasileirão, however, the team from Paraná only occupies the 14th position.

“Athletico-PR has three fronts: Copa do Brasil, South American and also the Brazilian, playing on Sunday and Wednesday. It is a team that is not the first time it has arrived and already has the affirmation and deserves all our respect. Alberto he has a very adequate system and until then we will have a lot of time to understand the opponent, but within the Brazilian Nationals we are gaining more body and confidence to reach the final in the best possible shape,” he commented.

Desire to become the greatest coach in the history of Atlético

If he wins the Copa do Brasil and also the Brazilian Championship, Cuca will be the only commander in the history of alvinegro to have the “Triple Crown” by the club, as he raised the Libertadores cup in 2013.

Asked about this possibility, the commander rejects the status and says that he only thinks about “giving joy to the people”.

“I don’t think about being the greatest coach, but about giving joy to the Atlético fans. We have dedicated ourselves and given our best so that we can become champions after 50 years and the Copa do Brasil is also a dream. extracting everything from the players, in this moment of natural anxiety that is experienced, by all of us, with great faith and humility, we hope that things happen in our favor,” he concluded.