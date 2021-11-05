Auction of 5G has big teles with the most important ranges and new companies “more flexible”, say technicians

GONÇALVES (MG) — The control of the “roads with national coverage” on which the 5G will travel in the country was left to the large telecoms. The “regional scope” will have an important participation of internet providers.

It is with this analogy that executives and experts in the telecommunications sector analyze the result of the largest auction in the history of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), in which the government raised more than R$ 7 billion for the licenses for radio frequency bands that will be used by the fifth generation internet.

The auction, which was opened at a ceremony with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and lasted until the evening of Thursday (4), made public the lots won by companies in the 700 MHz, 3.5GHz and 2.3 GHz.

The event will only end this Friday (5), when the winners of the 26 GHz band lots will be known.

Fifteen companies were qualified by Anatel in the event: five are mobile phone and data providers and the remaining ten act as internet providers.

“The three telephone operators fought in the most important band because that is where they will be able to sell their services”, said Juarez Quadros, consultant and former president of Anatel.

The competition imposed by Claro, Telefônica, owner of the Vivo brand (VIVT3), and TIM (TIMS3) took place in the 3.5 GHZ frequency band. The three market giants have reached the band’s acquisition limit, which is 100 MHz.

Claro disbursed around R$418 million; Vivo, just over R$500 million; and TIM, R$431 million, just to have the maximum total forecast for the “most coveted road” for 5G.

Companies that operate on this frequency have the ability to bring faster internet to the final consumer. That’s why the 3GHz frequency is the most used in countries where the technology is already a reality.

On the other hand, telecoms will have to comply with specific obligations, such as expanding the length of fiber optic cables in the North region to 13 thousand kilometers; build the Federal Public Administration’s Private Communication Network, to support government services; and “clean up” the band that is currently responsible for TV transmission via satellite dish — satellite users will have to be migrated to bands between 10.7 GHz and 18 GHz.

At the regional level, Brisanet was a surprise. The largest internet provider in the Northeast won for R$ 1.250 billion the control of the lot in the region where it operates – a premium of 13.741%, the highest in the event. And even extended its tentacles of action to the Midwest, with another R$ 105 million bid.

Who also did not want to lose its market was the Consortium 5G Sul, formed by providers Unifique and Copel Telecom. In a dispute disputed bid by bid with Mega Net for the 3.5 GHz band in the South region, the Consortium only managed to hit the hammer when it decided to disburse R$ 73.6 million.

Another provider went even further: Winity II Telecom, from the Infrastructure fund Pátria Investimentos, won the national lot of 700 MHz, with a bid of R$ 1.427 billion and a premium of 805% on the minimum price. And it made history: with the billionaire bid, it became the newest national provider of mobile services.

“Winity executives knew what they were doing”, says consultant João Moura. “This band will have the greatest potential for tenants.”

Used to take 4G to remote locations, but compatible with 5G, the 700 MHz band will be “very disputed by those who will operate in the higher bands, such as 3.5”, completes Moura.

The sharing of lanes between companies, something allowed in the licenses, should “oxygenate this market, which is so competitive”, analyzes Quadros, former president of Anatel. “These start-up companies will have the propensity to share their spectrum, ceding parts to competitors in the secondary market in a more proactive way than they were now”, points out Moura.

“Providers are more relaxed about this and, I think, it should work for that. In the past, traditional operators did not have partnerships with third parties”, adds Moura.

For Eduardo Tude, president of Teleco, what happened this Thursday was the beginning of a race that will be “long and will require many processes”. “We are talking about a country that is going to deploy 5G at the same time that many regions do not even have internet”, he says.

Lots for the North region, much forgotten in infrastructure plans, ended up with no interested parties, as Quadros points out. The large premiums also showed “the complexity of making a business plan with technology”, says Moura.

According to André Sacconato, consultant at Fecomercio/SP, what was up for auction this Thursday “was the possibility that the company had a way to supply 5G”.

The consultant from Fecomercio/SP recalls that some points could have been resolved before the auction, such as the bureaucracy for installing 5G antennas. “Companies will have to install many more antennas with the new technology than they do today with 4G. The cost of this should impact the progress of the scope of the new service”.

At 7:55 pm, Algar won the last lot of the day at a cost of R$57 million and a premium of 1,027% in relation to the minimum price offered. “It was a historic day,” said Abraão Balbino, president of Anatel’s Special Bidding Commission. Earlier, minister Fábio Faria had already said that “Brazil will be the first country in Latin America with 5G”.

“Now we have to hope that there is no judicialization of the process”, concludes Moura.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related