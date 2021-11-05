Australian Government Creates Masturbation Encouragement Campaign

posted on 11/04/2021 3:53 PM



(credit: Australia health agency)

Last Monday (1st/11), the Queensland Health Agency, Australia, launched a new campaign encouraging masturbation, which went viral on social networks. The text emphasizes that the practice is normal and a healthy way to get to know your own body.

The action “Give yourself a hand: the health benefits of masturbation” (Give yourself a hand: the benefits of masturbation for health, in free translation) aims to encourage conversation on the subject and also raise awareness about how dealing with this type of issue with teenagers, the benefits it has for health and also about consent.

One of the excerpts from the text emphasizes that it doesn’t matter your relationship status, age, sexuality or identity, because masturbation can bring many benefits to the body. Some examples cited are a positive image about their bodies – especially among women, better nights sleep, reduced stress and also making people more relaxed.

Other benefits include:

Endorphin release, which influences better mental well-being;

Orgasms help reduce menstrual cramps and can speed up labor;

Masturbation is a form of safe sex;

It’s a way to help people become familiar with their sexual responses.

To learn more about the campaign and the subject, visit the health agency’s website.