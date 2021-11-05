Australian Police Unveils Meeting Kidnapped Child – News

The Australian police released this Thursday (4) the audio of the moment when agents found 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who was missing for 18 days off the west coast of Australia. She was at a man’s house in the town of Carnavron.

The audio released on social networks shows that the police recognized the girl as soon as they entered captivity. To confirm the child’s identity, they repeatedly asked her what her name was, until the girl replied: Cleo.

Cleo’s disappearance was news across Australia. Local authorities even offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars (approximately R$4.2 million) to anyone who provided information leading to the girl’s whereabouts.

The Australian police did not report whether the child was found based on any report or whether anyone will receive the million-dollar reward disclosed to the public.

According to Australian authorities, the owner of the house in which Cleo was found will be charged with a range of crimes, including forcibly taking a 16-year-old girl, according to AFP information. He will remain in custody until December 6, when another court hearing will take place.

According to police, the kidnapping was not planned, but “opportunistic”, with the suspect acting alone.