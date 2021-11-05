Austria reopens borders for Brazilian tourists

Austria updated its pandemic control legislation on Thursday (4) and reopened its borders to Brazilian tourists, who can now enter the country upon presentation of proof of vaccination, negative test for covid-19 or a certificate of recovery from the virus infection .

Children under 12 do not need to prove vaccination or undergo examinations to be admitted to Austrian territory. Children between 12 and 17 years old do not need to have been immunized, but must have negative tests on arrival in the country.

What vaccines are accepted?

The Austrian government recognizes certificates in English or German that prove immunization with Pfizer vaccines, AstraZeneca (British Vaxzevria or Indo-Brazilian Covishield), Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac, better known here as CoronaVac.

Mixed vaccine schedules, with doses of different immunizing agents, are also accepted for entry into the country. However, authorities warn that CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines are only valid for borders and are not recognized for entry into hotels and restaurants.

Certificates have an expiration date in Austria and are considered valid from the date of application of the second dose or booster dose for 360 days. In the case of Janssen’s immunizing agent, with a single dose, the certificate is valid from the 22nd day of immunization for 270 days.

Vaccinated with only one dose of any immunizers whose vaccination schedule is completed with only two doses, but recovered from the disease, will be considered fully vaccinated for 360 days after the application date.

How can I prove that I had covid-19?

It is possible to enter Austria up to 180 days after being diagnosed with covid-19, if you have been vaccinated with at least one dose of immunizer. If the original medical certificate or examination is not in English or German, it is necessary to present this Austrian medical certificate, signed by a healthcare professional.

Antibody tests are valid for up to 90 days as a tool to confirm infection. Vouchers should be issued at least 14 days after disease detection or symptom onset. The traveler must also be free of symptoms for at least 48 hours to issue a document certifying that he is recovered.

A health professional must certify that the tourist no longer poses an epidemiological risk. If there is insufficient documentation, the traveler must carry out a PCR still at the airport immediately.

What are the requirements for non-vaccinated?

Those who have not been immunized must fill out this form to release entry on Brazilian soil and present proof of completion at the border.

Upon arrival in Austrian territory, travelers must submit a negative PCR test for covid-19 collected within 72 hours before disembarkation or an antigen test performed within 48 hours beforehand by medical authorities.

Unvaccinated individuals must comply with a 10-day quarantine, or be retested on the 5th day to be released from isolation in advance.

Entry into establishments in Austria

Each city has its own health protocol for receiving tourists in bars, restaurants, museums and so on. Proof of vaccination or negative testing for covid-19 is required in most locations.

The capital Vienna, for example, reduced the validity of tests in September: negative PCRs expire after 48 hours instead of 72 hours and antigen tests are valid for 24 hours instead of 48 hours. It is advisable to check here what the rules are for the place you intend to visit.

Only PFF2 type masks (also known as N95) are accepted for driving in Austrian cities.

Sinopharm and Sinovac (CoronaVac) vaccines, as mentioned above, are not recognized within the country’s establishments, for entry only. Therefore, it may be necessary to take exams to be admitted to public places.

The Austrian government has released a list of recognized laboratories for carrying out the tests. At official centers operated by the provinces, designated as “Teststraße”, examinations are free.