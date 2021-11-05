AXS and SLP soar 13% and 90% with the launch of decentralized exchange and new cryptocurrency

The startup of Katana DEX, Ronin’s decentralized exchange that will serve the entire Axie Infinity gaming ecosystem, immediately sent the AXS and SLP skyrocketing, accumulating intraday valuations of 13% and 90%, respectively.

The AXS came very close to recording a new all-time high and was quoted at US$163.75 – less than US$1.00 below its current record (US$164.15). As of this writing, the AXS/USDT pair is worth $153.36.

AXS/USDT daily chart. Source: Trading View.

The SLP reached US$ 0.1303, its highest value since September, but still far from its historical high of US$ 0.4191. At the moment, the SLP is quoted at US$ 0.1266.

SLP/USDT daily chart. Source: Trading View.

The trading volume of both tokens has also grown considerably in the last 24 hours, with the AXS increasing by 230% and the SLP by 662%. The data is from CoinMarketCap.

Katana DEX

This new boost in Axie Infinity tokens is explained by the launch of Katana DEX and Ronin (RON), the native token of the sidechain that is home to the most successful game on the cryptocurrency market.

Today, we take one step closer to a more prosperous future for our nation ✨ Katana, the Ronin Dex, is live! You can now deposit liquidity and swap tokens. RON rewards will be activated for the AXS/ETH & SLP/ETH pools later this week. Full article 👇https://t.co/4vD5PLp4F5 pic.twitter.com/QXmEs5YfOj — Axie Infinity🦇🔊 (@AxieInfinity) November 4, 2021

Today, we take a step towards a more prosperous future for our nation ✨

Katana, Ronin Dex’s DEX is online!

Now you can provide liquidity and swap tokens. RON rewards will be activated for AXS/ETH & SLP/ETH pools later this week.

Full article: axie.substack.com/p/katana

Ronin was created by the developers of Axie Infinity as a parallel network so that Axie Infinity players could avoid the high transaction fees of the Ethereum network. Before, players used the Ronin only as a wallet to receive the rewards obtained in the game and to store the NFTs of the Axies — the fantastic creatures that inhabit the game’s universe.

From now on, users can use Ronin’s new DEX to trade all the cryptocurrencies that make up the Axie Infinity ecosystem without having to transfer them to other exchanges. For now, Katana operates with AXS, SLP, stablecoin USDC and wETH (a synthetic version of ether).

According to the developers of Axie Infinity, Katana was created to:

“Make using our products (like Axie) easier and cheaper; Reduce our dependence on other parts, becoming our ecosystem’s biggest exchange; Increase the liquidity of assets in our ecosystem. This will make it easier to exchange the tokens you earn playing Axie!”

Katana will also allow players to become liquidity providers for the pairs of assets traded on the platform, introducing decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities into the game environment. Liquidity providers will be rewarded with a portion of the trading fees collected by DEX and will receive the newest token from the Axie Infinity ecosystem, the RON.

RON

The RON is the native token of the Ronin sidechain and will be used to: pay gas fees, ensure network security and trade assets. According to the developers, RON’s main objective is to keep the Ronin network as a shared property of the community formed around the success of Axie Infinity.

To boost the liquidity of the new DEX, 10% of the total RON supply will be distributed to liquidity providers that deposit the SLP/ETH and AXS/ETH pairs in the respective Katana pools. New DEX liquidity providers will begin to be rewarded with RON later this week. In addition, liquidity providers will be entitled to 0.25% of each trade carried out in the pool to which they belong.

The developers have warned users that the RON will not be available for trading on exchanges at this time. Only Katana’s liquidity providers will be able to receive it.

