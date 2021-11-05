Baby with rare disease is discharged after two surgeries with less than a month of life, in Niterói, RJ | Rio de Janeiro

With a rare disease, baby Maitê Vitória, who was born in September, has already had to fight to survive in the first days of life. She had to undergo surgeries and, this Friday (5), was discharged from the maternity hospital of the Azevedo Lima State Hospital, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

Maitê was born prematurely, aged eight months, with part of the organs of the abdomen sticking out of the body. The girl’s mother, Dacia, said it was a shock when she received the news of her daughter’s condition after giving birth.

“It was a shock. But then the doctors talked to me about each step and I calmed down at home. There were two surgeries. One right after she was born and another on September 27, to close the abdomen,” he said.

The first surgery was to place the organs into the abdominal cavity. In the second surgery, this work was completed and the abdomen was closed. Maitê’s mother, now with her daughter out of the hospital, makes plans for the future.

“Now, it’s about finishing my studies, graduating in nutrition and taking care of it, giving me a better future,” said Dácia.

Maitê’s grandfather, Milton, says it was a blessing to see the baby recovered and ready to go home.