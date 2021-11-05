Back at Mineirão, Cruzeiro has tickets from R$ 10 for a duel against Brusque | cruise

Needing points to escape relegation to Serie C of the Brazilian Nationals, Cruzeiro decided to return to Mineirão for the rest of Serie B. Starting with the game against Brusque, next Tuesday, whose club has already defined the details of ticket sales .

The sale of tickets for members is already released. Values ​​range from R$10 to R$30 reais. Members of all categories will be entitled to purchase at least one more ticket.

Other fans can buy from 12:00 (GMT) this Friday, through the club’s website. Values ​​vary between R$40 and R$100. All sectors will have half price. That is, the fan pays half price and takes a kilo of non-perishable food. See all details on the Cruzeiro website.

1 of 2 Torcida do Cruzeiro will be back at Mineirão — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans will be back at Mineirão — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

The club did not disclose the total amount of tickets made available, but the expectation is for a high audience at Mineirão, mainly due to the campaign carried out by fans in recent days, after the fight against relegation became a reality.

Earlier this week, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte authorized that the city’s stadiums receive 100% of the public capacity. Therefore, all sectors of Mineirão will be open to Brusque, which is a direct confrontation in the fight against sticking.

Cruzeiro will still have Nautico ahead at home, but only in the last round. With no chance of access, the club hopes, of course, to come to terms with the situation defined in relation to relegation. At this moment, the team from Minas Gerais is in 15th place, with 40 points, two more than Londrina, which opens the Z-4.