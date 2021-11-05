Banco do Brasil tender: the result of objective tests comes out | contests

On Thursday (4), the Cesgranrio Foundation released the results of the objective tests and the preliminary notes of the drafting of Banco do Brasil’s public examination for 4,480 clerk positions.

To access the results, candidates must enter their CPF and password.

Click to access the result of the objective tests and the essay grade

Candidates may request a review of the writing test and request a review of the grades if they obtain a grade lower than 70 by this Friday (5). The result of the requests for revision of the essay notes will be released on November 12th. The final result of the contest should come out on December 21st.

There are 2,240 immediate and 2,240 for the formation of reserve records, for all states and the Federal District. The selection is for the position of clerk, with the names of commercial agent and technology agent relationship.

There were 1,645,975 registered to compete for positions as a clerk, but 765,545 (48%) were absent on the day of the test, held on September 26th.

The division of vacancies is as follows:

2 thousand vacancies for Clerk – Commercial Agent , over 2 thousand of reserve registration , to work in business units in all states and in the Federal District;

for , , to work in business units in all states and in the Federal District; 240 vacancies in Clerk – Technology Agent, and another 240 for booking registration, with a focus on IT Knowledge, for vacancies only in the Federal District.

The office of clerk has specific nomenclatures for use in the relationship with the market, which vary according to the unit in which the employee works. For this competition, candidates were able to compete for a commercial agent, who works in the BB branch network, throughout the country, or for a technology agent, who works in the Technology area, in Brasília.

requirements and remuneration

To participate in the selection, a certificate of completion or diploma from a high school course and a minimum age of 18 years before the hiring date were required.

The initial remuneration is R$ 3,022.37, for a 30-hour week. The bank also offers food/meal assistance of R$831.16 per month and, cumulatively, grants a food basket in the monthly amount of R$654.87.

There is the possibility of professional advancement and development; profit sharing or profit sharing; transportation vouchers; childcare assistance; assistance for a disabled child and supplementary pension. BB employees also have access to the Banco do Brasil Corporate University (UniBB).

Of the total, 5% of vacancies are reserved for people with disabilities and 20% for candidates who declare themselves black or brown.

Vacancies were offered in facilities located in all states and in the Federal District. At the time of registration, the candidate had to choose the UF/Macroregion/Microregion and the city where the tests were to take place.

That is, when choosing to apply for a certain UF/Macroregion/Microregion, the candidate was automatically linked to it for the purposes of taking tests, classification and hiring.

The selection is valid for one year, counting from the date of publication of the notice of approval of the final results, and may be extended, once, for an equal period. That is, it is during this period that the bank can call approved candidates.

In the case of those within the reserve register, the successful candidates are called according to the opening of vacancies during the validity of the competition.

Tender takes place after bank launches POS

The contest was launched after Banco do Brasil announced, in January, the opening of two Voluntary Resignation Programs, with an expected adhesion of approximately 5,000 employees.

In February, BB informed that 5,533 adhesions to the two voluntary dismissal programs announced in January had been validated.