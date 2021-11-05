BBB22 could be the most profitable edition in history· TV News

Even with the change of presenter and not knowing how the public will receive the exchange of Tiago Leifert for Tadeu Schmidt, Globo is confident not only in the audience success but also in the good commercial performance of BBB22. Last week, the audience leader fired the commercial plan for the 2022 season of the reality show to advertising agencies and expects to receive R$700 million only with fixed sponsorships, which would be a historic record for the format.

In all, 12 shares are available. The most expensive is Big, which costs R$91.9 million and entitles companies to advertise on Globo, Multishow, the website and social networks. Up to four brands can buy this package, which would yield R$367.6 million for the broadcaster. The information was anticipated by the website Meio & Mensagem this Thursday (4).

The four companies that close the Camarote quota, which is worth R$ 69.6 million according to the table, will also be able to display their messages on all Globo platforms. The number of insertions, however, will be smaller than that offered to the largest shareholders. In this modality, there are more than R$ 278.4 million in potential profit for the company responsible for BBB22.

The cheapest combo included in the commercial plan sent to the advertising market is Brother, which sells for R$ 11.8 million, and promises an even more restricted amount of views on TV and digital. The four companies that close will earn R$ 47.2 million for Globo.

If the 2022 reality show repeats what happened on BBB21, all 12 shares are likely to be sold out before the show’s premiere, scheduled for January 17th. The delivery of the commercial plan foresees a turnover of R$ 693.2 million. Until then, the edition that attracted the most advertisers is this year.

The next season has 95 episodes planned, in addition to a program called Reenncontro, which will serve to wash the dirty clothes – something similar to what happens in the most recent edition. The idea is for the homecoming episode to air two days after the final.

In addition to the main sponsorships, Globo hopes to further increase profit by selling dynamics and shares within the confinement. Market, payment for the Leader’s Test, leader’s lunch, angel’s lunch and cinema were other possibilities offered to the agencies.

Billing record

In November 2020, the TV news anticipated that Globo had already broken a record by accumulating gross revenue of R$470 million with the sale of the package to BBB21.

The queue of interested companies made the audience leader open new quotas, and the attraction hit R$ 529 million before it even went on air at the end of January. Americanas, Amstel, Avon, C&A, McDonald’s, P&G, PicPay and Seara were the main advertisers for the 21st season.

BBB21 carried out 147 merchandising actions in just the first 58 days (just over eight weeks), which represented 60% more campaigns than in the same period in the 2020 season.

At BBB20, the broadcaster earned much less from fixed advertisers, those whose brands are mentioned in the attraction calls: R$304 million – counting individual shares, there were more than R$400 million in cash.

