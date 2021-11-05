BBB22 is shortened by Globo and has a defined final date; know when it will be

O BBB22 it will be shorter than the 2021 season, trumpeted as the longest in history. Globo has already hit the hammer and defined that the next edition, led by Tadeu Schmidt, will have a smaller number of episodes.

The 2022 season of Big Brother Brasil is scheduled to premiere on January 17th, a Monday, as already anticipated. O entertain found that the next edition of reality show will run until April 21, with the grand final shown on a Thursday.

smaller BBB

Thereby, BBB22 will feature a total of 95 episodes, five less than the last edition. Billed as the biggest in history, BBB21 had 100 episodes, running from January 25th to May 4th, 2021.

However, just like the last issue, the 2022 BBB will have an extra episode after the final. The special is intended to bring all participants together again in the most guarded house in the country. At the meeting, they will take stock of the period of confinement they spent together. This year, it was called BBB – Day 101.

extra episode

BBB22 episode 96 already has air date: Sunday, April 23. The screening will possibly be after Fantástico, in the range that will already be occupied by the program. Initially, the special is being called “The Reencounter”.

With the extra episode, Globo tries to make even more money on the reality. The program has been his “hen that lays the golden eggs” every beginning of the year. With the extension, the station aims to increase its audience with the controversies and manage to “fat” the already high revenue.

In season 2022, the BBB will return to betting famous and anonymous with the Camarote and Pipoca groups, respectively. It’s a formula that worked in the last two seasons and that will once again be a bet by director Boninho to leverage the audience and the repercussion of the reality.

Globo promotes change at BBB22

The program house underwent changes to house the new residents who will occupy it for three months starting in January. According to Globo, the site will have new features in the structure. The station promises new dynamics between the brothers, providing more opportunities for advertisers.

Globo’s intention is for BBB22 to have a renewal beyond the presenter. Tadeu Schmidt will replace Tiago Leifert, who left the channel after a trajectory of 15 years. After spending 14 years at Fantástico, the journalist sees the reality show as a way to get back to having a “normal life”.