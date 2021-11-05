Bill 2469/2021, by João Flores (PT-BA), creates discounts for gay men #rumour

Rumor – Federal Deputy João Flores (PT-BA) created bill 2469/2021. It provides discounts and benefits for men who declare themselves gay and have a LGBT card.

As in the periods prior to the 2018 elections, themes such as sexuality, homophobia and the rights of LGBTQIA+ groups are on the political agenda and, of course, on fake news. The last story we saw in this regard points to a supposed bill that is scandalizing “conservatives”.

A print of a supposed news from the G1 portal points out that a deputy named João Flores (who would be PT from Bahia) would have suggested a bill number 2469/2021 that would guarantee discounts and benefits for men who declare themselves gay and have a “LGBT wallet”. Read the text that circulates online:

Check out the video denial:

Bill 2469/2021, authored by deputy João Flores PT-BA, creates special discounts and benefits for men who officially declare themselves gay. It will be necessary to present the LGBT card and document with a photo in the partner establishments. by Fernando Weissmann

Bill 2469/2021, by João Flores (PT-BA) creates discounts for gay men?

It is clear that such information spread quickly among pocketnarista groups on the internet and attracted attention. However, the G1 print is false and the project suggestion “2469/2021” is not related to “LGBT wallet”.

It is not new that fake news come disguised as news prints from major news portals. Here at Boatos.org, for example, we have already denied false news with such prints that pointed out that a hacker had deleted the names of the SPC and Serasa and that Maria do Rosário and Jean Wyllys had suggested a project to decriminalize pedophilia.

In reality, these “G1 face” fake stories aren’t hard to do. To do so, a person simply enters a news portal, enters the source code of the page, changes the title field, authorship, makes a print of the publication and voilà: we have an adulterated content from a news portal.

The proof that the news is false is in the search for some elements contained in the video. First, there is no bill number 2469/2021 that provides benefits for gay men. The bill with this number (which, by the way, is a homophobic allusion) is by deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and has the following menu: “Amends Decree-Law 3689, of October 3, 1941 (Process Code Criminal), in order to allow the summons, subpoena or notification of a prisoner to be made by whoever has his custody”.

By the way, there is no deputy named João Flores from the PT in Bahia. In fact, we didn’t find any deputy with that name. The same can be said with news of this nature within the G1 portal. We didn’t find anything either.

With that, we can now pass the ruler and point out that the information that points out that there is a project number 2469/2021 with the name of João Flores (PT-BA) that provides benefits for gay men and the creation of a LGBT portfolio is false. . The news is fake and the G1 print is a tampering created with (little) creativity and (little) programming knowledge.

Ps.: This article is a suggestion from readers of Boatos.org. If you want to suggest a topic to Boatos.org, contact us through the website, Facebook and WhatsApp on the phone (61) 99458-8494.

Ps2: Check out our new “Opportunities” section by clicking here. On the page, you can access promotions, discounts and websites that give away freebies.