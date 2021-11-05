Bitcoin is ready for US$70,000, Ethereum for US$8,000 and 6 more cryptocurrencies pointing up, according to analysts

With the price of Bitcoin (BTC) stuck in a lateralization in the range of US$ 60 thousand to US$ 63 thousand, analysts have been pointing out that this opens up an investment opportunity in the market of altcoins which has been gaining more prominence and adherents eyeing the profitability of these cryptoactives.

The Brazilian Tasso Lago, a specialist in cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move, points out, however, that investors cannot leave the Bitcoin aside, although altcoins have been showing great yields.

According to him, Bitcoin has broken a wedge over the weeks and is free to pursue another bull move.

For Lago, the charts show that support in the region of US$ 58,000 and US$ 60,000 are very strong showing that bulls are buying the falls and preparing for a new move that could break the historic record of $67,000.

“It’s very unlikely that it will fall below $58,000 at this point and I believe that at any time the price could pick up and start moving towards $70,000 again,” he says.

Bitcoin needs to react to go up

Already Daniela Hathorn, an analyst at DailyFX, does not believe in a rise in the BTC in the short term. Although she maintains an optimistic outlook on cryptocurrency and its fundamentals for the future, she points out that the BTC/USD pair has been trading sideways for the past 2 weeks as the effects of the previous rally are wearing off.

“Investors are probably looking for the next catalyst for another bullish leg, but the absence of that should leave Bitcoin vulnerable to a break below $60,000. That said, the latest rally was showing a somewhat healthier pattern, a as it lasted for a longer period of time, rather than just a few days, and the small downturns allowed new traders to create new buying momentum,” he says.

So for her, that means current highs are likely more sustainable, with recent price action forming a pattern that could be constructed as a symmetrical triangle, with a narrow body looking for a sustained break on either side of $62,500.

So she says the Bitcoin price needs to react and break the resistance that has been building at $63,400, with a daily close above that mark, to then gain new bullish momentum.

Ethereum ready for $8,000

The altcoin market, on the other hand, is taking advantage of the Bitcoin lateralization wave and capturing the profits of the cryptocurrency market with several cryptoactives renewing and surpassing their historical highs, as happened recently with Ethereum (ETH).

Regarding the second largest cryptocurrency in the market, Hathorn points out that the London update that allowed Ethereum to burn ETH with transaction fees is benefiting the cryptoactive right now as several cryptos built on the ETH blockchain are ‘pushing’ like the case of the movement which made SHIB and the surge in USDT trades.

“The cryptocurrency is just consolidating around $4,500, where short-term support seems to have established itself. It’s hard to find a bearish case for Ethereum from a technical perspective, especially as it continues to break new highs with a convincing impulse,” he points out.

So, she says, the rising trendline, which has been a good reference for support in the past, is now around $4,400, so we might see a small correction in this area before gains are extended to $5,000.

Tasso Lago, on the other hand, is more optimistic and points out that Ethereum is renewing historic highs and, therefore, ready for a safe upward direction that could take the cryptoactive to US$ 8,000.

AVAX, Solana and Polkadot

Lago also points out other cryptocurrencies to watch out for, such as Avalanche (AVAX) which is the highlight of the week’s cryptoactive.

“At this moment, it is challenging its historical top in the US$ 80 dollars and tends to continue in a bullish movement if the daily chart closes above that region. It is worth observing.

He also highlights the potential of Polkadot (DOT) which is in its moment of parachain auctions on the technical side and, on the graphic side, for the analyst, it broke consolidation and historical top together.

“With this, it continues in a strong upward trend. It should be the currency with the greatest potential for appreciation between November and December. I believe in values ​​above U$ 100 for the DOT”, he concludes.

Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, highlights Solana (SOL), a cryptocurrency founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald, which is increasingly solidifying itself as one of the main currencies in the cryptoactives scene.

“It has been holding the 6th position in the TOP 10 of CoinMarketCap and promises to take off even more, if compared to the other cryptos, being the one that grew the most in this last week”, he said.

Schoch highlights that Solana’s protocol was designed to facilitate the creation of decentralized applications, which aims to improve scalability by introducing proof-of-history (PoH) consensus, combined with proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, and because of this hybrid consensus model, Solana leverages the interest of both small and institutional traders.

“The “sweetheart” is on the rise and, in the last 24 hours, it has grown by more than 7.50%, rising more than double compared to the period of the last 7 days, equivalent to a rise of more than 15%” , he said.

BNB, LUNA, XRP

Bitfy’s CEO also points out that investors should keep an eye on Binance Coin (BNB) which today has gained 19% in the last seven days, with 6% being this Friday, 05.

The third cryptocurrency on Schoch’s list is the Terra (LUNA) token native to Terra, used to stabilize the price of the protocol’s stablecoins. Terra was founded in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon, as they saw in the project a way to drive the adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, focusing on price stability and its usability.

Terra seeks to differentiate itself through the use of stablecoins linked to fiat currencies, confirming its performance combined with the benefits of the lack of borders for cryptocurrencies, with the daily stability of the prices of these currencies.

“Currently it does not occupy a good position among the cryptos listed in CoinMarketCap, being in 2603th place, having a growth in the last 7 days of more than 8.70%”, he said.

Another cryptocurrency that the businessman points out for investors to keep an eye on is the Ripple (XRP), which was already in third place among the largest cryptocurrencies in the market and currently occupies the 7th place after being overtaken by Solana (SOL).

The idea behind the Ripple payment platform came in 2004 with Ryan Fugger, however, its construction only started when Jed McCaleb and Chris Larson took over the project in 2012.

“Initially, it is important to understand that XRP, Ripple and RippleNet are different things. XRP is the currency running on the digital payment platform called RippleNet, which is part of the distribution database, called XRP Ledger, an open-source that is not based on blockchain, while RippleNet is run by a company called Ripple. Its valuation last week was equivalent to more than 14.70% with a growth in the last 24 hours of 7.45%,” he said.

