Bitcoin stable, Binance Coin gains strength and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) operates in stability this Friday morning (5), trading at US$ 61,852.43, shortly after retesting the region close to US$ 60 thousand, last night, and the 15 days since it hit an all-time high of approximately $67,000.

The performance remains below the one registered in the first days of October, when the cryptocurrency opened quoted at just over US$ 48,000 and, five days later, it had already advanced more than 7%, to around US$ 51,500.

Still, investors remain optimistic for this final third of the year, betting both on adoption numbers and on the history of past high cycles.

According to the analysis house CryptoQuant, the behavior of digital currency today dates back to December 11, 2020, when the price was still below US$ 20,000. On the other hand, experts do not rule out the possibility of a correction to the $53,000 to $57,000 range before further bullish momentum.

Bitcoin’s stagnation is reflected in most of the market, especially in assets with higher market value. An important exception is the Binance Coin (BNB), which continues to ignore the hesitation of the main crypto in the world and print gains of 6.3% in 24 hours, returning to approaching the level of US$600.

Performance is tied to the adoption of the asset, which is used to pay fees for protocols running on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain, sponsored by Binance. According to the brokerage firm’s CEO, the platform registered about 2 million active addresses yesterday, surpassing other blockchains “by five to 10 times”.

Meanwhile, rival Solana (SOL) sets a new record of US$ 250 and for now manages to hold on to the region of US$ 240, taking fourth place in the global ranking by market value with a capitalization of US$ 72.9 billion, ahead of the $72.4 billion for stablecoin Tether (USDT). In the last 12 months, the SOL token accumulates an expressive increase of more than 17,000%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 61,852.43 0% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,512.32 -0.4% Binance Coin (BNB) $588.78 +6.3% Solana (SOL) $240.71 +0.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.99 -2.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Crypto.com Coin (CRO) US$ 0.319820 +22.2% Kadena (KDA) $10.65 +18.2% Arweave (AR) $86.06 +17.2% OMG Network (OMG) $18.45 +14.6% Enjin Coin (ENJ) $3.17 +13.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours The Sandbox (SAND) $2.70 -12.1% Olympus (OHM) US$ 961.55 -9.4% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00005175 -8.2% Decentraland (MANA) $2.58 -7.8% Holo (HOT) US$ 0.01488391 -7.6%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 63.93 -2.39% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 82.75 -2.2% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 76.8 -3.73% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 21.91 -2.83% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.39 -3.36%

New York’s New Mayor Wants to Create City Cryptocurrency

New York City’s new mayor-elect Eric Adams is betting on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as part of a business attraction plan and may create a cryptocurrency for the city, inspired by Miami colleague Francis Suarez.

“He’s got a MiamiCoin that’s doing really well – let’s go in the direction of doing that,” Adams said in an interview with Bloomberg, further promising he’ll see “what’s holding back Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies” in the city he will govern for the next four years old.

One of the goals is to make the megalopolis a center for attracting talent in the crypto sector. To do this, Adams bets on his experience as deputy mayor of Brooklyn, where he says he has helped increase the number of tech startups 356% in 10 years.

Hong Kong may release cryptocurrency ETF investment

The Hong Kong Securities Commission (SFC) is reviewing the rules on trading in digital assets and may allow the ordinary investor to allocate capital in ETFs with exposure to this asset class.

Transactions with cryptocurrencies through funds or trading platforms have been limited to professional investors, with at least US$ 1 million, since 2018. Now, the agency is back to discuss whether the rule will continue to apply or whether it will be modified to allow access to these products by the retail public.

The measure follows a global movement of greater adoption of cryptocurrencies for classic investment instruments, mainly in the US. In October, the country listed its first Bitcoin futures ETF, which quickly became the most successful in history, reaching $1 billion in assets under management in just two days.

Games dominate blockchain app industry

Blockchain-based games currently represent the majority of activity in the decentralized application industry, which runs on blockchain.

According to a DappRadar survey, gaming apps registered 1.19 million active wallets, accounting for more than half (55%) of public blockchain activity in the month of October.

The movement was led by the Axie Infinity phenomenon, which already has more than 2 million daily active users, according to developer Sky Mavis.

In addition, Splinterlands and other releases that run on Binance Smart Chain, such as Mobox and CryptoBlades, help to fatten the number, taking advantage of lower costs compared to Ethereum.

