Bitcoin will peak at $253K and Ethereum at $22,000 this cycle if the 2016 halving bull rush is repeated

Bitcoin (BTC) may be seven times higher than at its last halving, but if history repeats itself, that number could grow another 300% or more.

As tracked by on-chain data source Ecoinometrics this month, the BTC/USD has the potential to eclipse estimates simply by following historical precedents.

Bitcoin: compared to 2017, you haven’t seen anything yet

Bitcoin is currently trading at 7.3 times its price since halving in May 2020. If the last halving cycle is anything to compare, however, the price action won’t stop until it’s 30 times more high.

Data refer to halving cycles of approximately four years in which Bitcoin has exhibited identical behavior since its inception.

The current cycle, despite the impatience of some traders, remains closely linked to the previous two.

Taking 2017 as an example, the next BTC price peak could reach $253,800 – and even then, Bitcoin would still be acting within predefined parameters.

Ecoinometrics also includes data on Ether (ETH) and its performance against the Bitcoin halving cycle stage.

The biggest altcoin saw much larger comparative gains versus Bitcoin – 120 times its halving price marked the peak of the last cycle in 2018.

So, repeated performance would mean trading ETH/USD at $22,300 – again, not beyond the realm of possibility.

In terms of what the subsequent bear market could bring, Bitcoin would need to bottom at around $42,000 to copy its post-2017 correction. The price of ETH, on the other hand, would drop to $1,347.

Bitcoin and Ether post-halving performance graph. Source: Ecoinometrics/Twitter

1 BTC = 1 BTC

If these sky-high numbers are hard to understand, they pale in comparison to what well-known data analyst Willy Woo now believes.

On a tweet this week, Woo reiterated that this Bitcoin halving cycle would be unique in one specific way: it will end up in things being priced in BTC, not US dollars, as using anything to measure the value of BTC will be useless.

“What is my prediction for the top of this cycle? Since I think this is the last cycle, the one that takes us to saturation, that if it expires, we cannot put a dollar value because things will be priced in BTC”, he wrote.

“So the top of the loop is easy to choose. It will be 1 BTC = 1 BTC.”

A separate post observed how close Bitcoin was coming by market capitalization compared to the US dollar M2 offer. The situation in the next five years – the rest of the current cycle and the beginning of the next one – he commented, will be “very interesting”.

SEE MORE: