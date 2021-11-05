Black fraud? Discover the 19 frauds that consumers commit, according to a survey

SAO PAULO – With the approach of Black Friday, which earned the sad nickname of black fraud for those who fell for a scam, consumers interested in buying are already redoubling their attention. But not everyone is just a victim.

According to a survey by the National Confederation of Store Leaders (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC), in partnership with Sebrae, one in five fraud victims in the last 12 months, he admits to having adopted some illicit behavior with companies, people or the government, with the intention of taking a financial advantage.

Among consumers, the most common fraud was the use of “gato” in pay TV services, the famous “gatonet”. And attention: share password of services from streamings also enter that account. Almost 24% of respondents said they had committed this fraud in the last 12 months.

The number of people who claimed to use services irregularly dropped from 2019 to 2021. On the other hand, two fraudulent practices that were not mentioned in 2019 appeared on the list this year: 1) Request refund of purchases made on the internet, having received and not returned the product (practiced by 11% of respondents); and 2) Falsification of documents, including the vaccination card (practiced by 8% of respondents).

Check out the 19 frauds most committed by consumers, individuals and businesses.

For the president of CNDL, José César da Costa, consumers should be aware that by committing illicit actions they harm society as a whole.

“Everyone loses from corruption and from attempts to take undue advantages,” said Costa, in a statement. He also reiterates that by committing an illicit act, the consumer does not harm just one company, “but the entire population that at some point will be burdened with more expensive fees and services”, he points out.

It’s not just people and businesses that suffer from consumer fraud: 9% of survey respondents said they’ve tried to take advantage of the government. In absolute terms, 1.5 million consumers admitted to these types of fraud and were “pulled by the ear” by Costa. “Brazilians can and should demand more transparency in the actions of political representatives, but it is equally important for each one to do their part and reflect on the place of ethics in their personal, professional and consumer relations”, he said.

Crime and Punishment?

According to the survey, in absolute terms, more than 3.4 million victims of scams… have also performed some scam. Or tried, at least. Data show that 53.9% of people failed to take advantage. Among those who succeeded, 58.5% did not suffer any kind of consequences for fraudulent behavior.

However, 38.3% had to deal with different consequences:

12.4% – had their name denied

11.9% – lost access to credit

9.8% – paid fine and bail

6.7% – were exposed to breach of bank secrecy.

