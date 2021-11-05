Black Friday: learn how to do a good price research | Economy

As much as the Brazilian’s income is tighter due to inflation, the trade maintains the hope of good sales on the 2021 Black Friday, which takes place on November 26th.

According to E-bit’s Intention to Purchase Survey | Nielsen, 89% of respondents intend to purchase something on the date. Among the main categories of desire are electronics (44%), household appliances (39%), home and decor items (30%) and computers (29%).

And the trigger is the same: the price was indicated by 85% of respondents as a key factor to go shopping on Black Friday. on the podcast Financial education This week, there’s a complete guide on how to do a good price search.

According to ESPM professor Cristina Helena Pinto de Mello, conducting a robust price survey is essential to “deactivate” the impulse to buy. She says that this rushed decision making is one of the biggest generators of regret and frustration for the consumer.

Cristina recalls that it is very important that the buyer arrives at the “Black Friday environment” with a list of what their real shopping needs are and an expectation of how much they want to spend.

“If you prepare this in advance, the chance of you giving in to what appears to be a super offer increases. Often, when you compare prices on websites, you end up finding even better deals,” he says.

In addition to the official websites of major retailers, there are dozens of websites that compare prices online. The specialist mentions some options, which bring the price of the same product in several digital stores:

Google Shopping;

Zoom;

Buscapé;

I already quoted;

Down;

BondFaro.

Before starting the search, however, Cristina leaves one last guideline: do the searches in the anonymous tab of the browser, preferably. “Companies have algorithms that dig a little bit of that person’s browsing history, right? And, thus, they set up strategies to induce this person to make the purchase”, he says.

Finally, the professor at ESPM says that, with the advance of vaccination, the consumer should also check the physical retail, which may have good offers to stimulate sales after a long period of crisis.

“There’s a lot of difference between prices that are practiced online and in face-to-face commerce. It’s worth checking out”, he says.

Merchants expect sales to increase on Black Friday and Christmas

As price is a key factor for buying on Black Friday, it is important to be always aware. A survey by Clearsale showed that the first half of 2021 registered an increase in the number of fraud attempts in digital purchases, in the order of 32.7%.

Extremely low prices are one of the main attractions, so you need to pay attention to some details:

Be wary of prices much lower than competitive stores;

Carefully check promotions from unknown stores;

Give preference to companies consolidated in digital purchases;

Check the store’s URL to see if the site is official;

Do not click on emails or SMS from suspicious recipients.