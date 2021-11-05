Blind Marriage Bride Vacuum mockery she received at the reunion· TV News

One of the brides who had said yes at the altar in Marriage to the Blind Brazil, Carolina Novaes made fun of the vacuum she received from Hudson Mendes, whom she married on the show and has already separated, during the reunion of the couples on the Netflix reality show. At the end of the special edition, the participant reached out to her ex, who ignored her.

“Good morning! Those who will have a beautiful Friday will play here in my hand,” joked the lawyer on her Twitter profile this Friday morning (5). In the reunion mediated by the presenters Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz, Carol and Hudson announced that they are no longer together, but without revealing the reason for the separation.

The ex-fiancee was uncomfortable throughout the special edition and hinted on social media that the breakup would have been motivated by the things Mendes said in front of the cameras, but behind her back.

In an outburst published on Thursday night, Carol explained that she was hurt. “You’re saying he apologized to me. He never apologized to me for anything he did that hurt me. The reasons are ours, and I’m not going to expose it, you know why? Because it hurts!” she wrote.

“Arguing with him on the show would do any good? Nothing. It would bring more pain, because if the person doesn’t think they made a mistake, there’s nothing to do. I rolled my eyes, the only reaction I could get. It was either that or crying. Watch again, notice The strong woman doesn’t have strength every day and everything is fine,” continued the president of the Commission for Racial Equality and Gender of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) in Pinheiros, São Paulo.

“You were expecting a very strong Carol, who would hit the front like she did in the whole reality show, [mas] did not have. Because Carol was sad. Sorry to say, I’m human and I don’t have the strength every day. It didn’t work, I just want what I said in the program and the life that follows”, concluded the participant of the Netflix reality show.

Check out Carolina Novaes’ posts on Twitter:

Booom day! Those who will have a beautiful Friday will play here in my hand ✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/Id6mJGLM5O — Carolina Novaes – Blind Marriage (@caanovaes) November 5, 2021

