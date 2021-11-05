“Blind Marriage”: Carol and Hudson break up. Find out why!

O “Blind Marriage Brazil” brought together all the couples in the experiment in a reunion, broadcast this Thursday (04) on Netflix’s Youtube channel. During the chat, the participants watched some excerpts of their participation in the recordings, carried out a washing of dirty clothes and revealed who is still in a relationship, which was not the case for Carol Novaes and Hudson Mendes.

Carol and Hudson admit end of marriage

According to the Purebreak had advanced, the two made a full stop. “The reasons are ours alone and they lasted as long as they should,” limited the lawyer, contradicting what she said in a recent podcast.

Hudson admitted that he was somewhat frightened by Carol’s empowerment. “The fact that her spontaneity, the way, scared me in a way that I didn’t expect”, he explained, opening his heart about the end: “There’s no reason. They created a very high expectation on ourselves, but when we came outside, it was a little different. It was a nice stop, but that’s over.”

Carol is against traditionalism: “Family represents support”

Another issue clarified between the two was the fact that Hudson was distressed by Carol’s lack of contact with her own father, which led to much criticism of him. On the show, the lawyer said she would not invite her to her wedding with her fiance. “People touched on a subject to generate an intrigue that didn’t even happen between the couple themselves, for me it doesn’t make sense. If I had bothered her at the time, she would certainly have spoken,” explained the model.

Carol spoke up, claiming to be against traditionalism. “I can’t stand the traditional term. Traditionalism doesn’t exist anymore (…) What the family represents to me is love and support. There are families with two mothers, two fathers, only one mother or father, and what matters is the support,” he countered.

Hudson is considering returning to the relationship with Carol, but lawyer rejects

A successful TV Globo actress and host of the attraction, Camila Queiroz wanted to know if there was a possibility of a reconciliation between Carol and Hudson. While he bets on the chances of returning, she doesn’t see that scenario right now.

“For me, there is always a chance. It may be that I want a lot,” Hudson declared. “I’ll never say no, but today I need to focus on myself,” finished Carol.