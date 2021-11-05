Blind Marriage: Nanda reveals to have gored Thiago after the end of recording | Gabriel Perline

Playback/Netflix Nanda Terra and Thiago Rocha got married on the Netflix reality show

Nanda Terra and Thiago Rocha were face to face in the special Blind Wedding – O Reencontro, shown this Thursday afternoon (4) on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The beautician stated that she betrayed the parachutist soon after the end of the reality show recordings.

The young man acknowledged his mistake in the relationship, and said that most of the blame for the breakup was his, because he had macho thinking and attitudes.

Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo questioned the two about the rumor that the end of the marriage had happened through a cell phone message. He promptly denied and said that the option for the end was by mutual agreement, when she traveled to the interior of São Paulo to talk in person.

It was at this point that Nanda put her ex against the wall and denied him. She said that he did send an audio to her, saying that he didn’t want to continue in the relationship anymore. That’s when she decided to meet him in person to have an adult conversation to end her brief marriage for good.

“I realized that he didn’t want anything to do with me, I was living my life still believing that we could be together”, commented Nanda, leaving Thiago amazed with the information that he was gored by his ex.

Another confession from Nanda was that she and Mackdavid, her second suitor during the cabin phase, are dating. At the end of the special shown by Netflix this afternoon, the boy surprised his beloved and asked her to marry him.

