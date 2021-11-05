‘Blind Marriage’: Two couples break up after reality show; know who – 11/04/2021

Netflix today revealed to the public how the participants of “Marriage à Cegas Brasil” are doing: which couples are together and which ones are separated. In the special episode called “The Reencounter”, launched on the streaming service’s YouTube, the participants got together and took the opportunity to put on clean plates what was unresolved.

Image: UOL Art

Couples who broke up after the reality show:

“We set high expectations upon ourselves. When it came out [do programa], it was a little different. She is happy and I am happy. It was a beautiful stop that ended,” Hudson said.

He said that Carol’s manner scared him, but replied that he might have a chance to rekindle the relationship. Carol, however, did not respond. “I will never say no, but today is not the time. I need to focus a lot on myself,” she declared.

The two broke up after exchanging vows in “Blind Marriage.” She said that Thiago sent an audio with the message that he had decided to separate.

“You sent me an audio and said, ‘I’m done, I want this done.’ [encontra Thiago] to end this cycle,” stated Nanda.

The model has another version. He says that Nanda was already seeing other people and that’s why he didn’t want to see her anymore: “Do you agree that you hooked up with someone before it broke up? What would my reaction be? Do you think I needed to go ahead and say that you didn’t want anymore ?”.

who stays together

Only Líssio and Luana remain together after getting married on the Netflix reality show. Luana spoke about the happiness of having found Líssio in her life.

“I’ve always been very difficult to fall in love. I couldn’t get emotionally involved with someone, but I wanted to allow myself. Líssio had the wisdom to take me apart. He was untying knots that I didn’t even know existed. He brings me together all the time.” , she declared.