Blue Origin loses lawsuit against NASA and SpaceX to develop lunar lander

Does the legal dispute of Blue Origin against NASA and because of SpaceX came to an end? This Thursday (4), Judge Richard Hertling, responsible for the case, announced that the lawsuit filed by Blue Origin was denied, and that all parties involved can select which parts of the document they want to bring to the public by the day November 14.

This is the outcome of long legal frictions that began with the contract to build the lander for the manned lunar landings through the Artemis program. To bring new astronauts to our natural satellite, the space agency is working with a variety of companies. NASA even publicly suggested it could select two companies to build the vehicles, choosing Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics as finalists for the contract. However, only SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, was chosen — the company was left with the sum of US$2.9 billion to work on a version of the Starship vehicle for the lunar landing. And that decision by NASA left Blue Origin outraged to the point of bringing the “cause” to justice.

The “fight” was initiated by NASA’s decision to close a contract only with SpaceX to develop the equipment needed for the lunar landing (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Since the loss of the contract, Blue Origin has tried several remedies to reverse the decision. The company filed a formal protest through the Government Accounting Office (“GAO”), which was denied. Afterwards, Bezos sent a letter to Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, to propose the construction of the lunar lander at a discount of $2 billion, which would come from the billionaire himself — this attempt was also unsuccessful. Blue Origin then filed a protest in federal court to again try to reverse the picture, and then decided to file a lawsuit against NASA for choosing SpaceX.

Legal disputes spilled over into the contract signed with SpaceX, which was temporarily suspended, which could even delay the Artemis Program’s schedule. With today’s ruling, the judge granted a motion by the defendant (ie, the US federal government) to close the case.

In an official statement, NASA said it had been notified of Blue Origin’s rejection of the protest, declaring that it would resume work with SpaceX as soon as possible. In addition, the space agency also highlighted that it will continue to work with different companies to encourage competitiveness and commercial readiness for manned transport on the lunar surface. So there will still be opportunities for other companies to partner to help establish a long-term human presence on the Moon — so much so that NASA continues to look for more partner companies for the Artemis 3 mission.

In response to the decision, Blue Origin stated that it still hopes to continue working with NASA on possible future contracts. “Blue Origin remains deeply committed to the success of the Artemis program, and we have a broad base of activity under multiple NASA contracts to fulfill the US goal of returning to the moon to stay,” said Jeff Bezos’ company.

