Bolsonaro awards himself the Medal of Scientific Merit – Politics

More than a year after the start of the pandemic and dozens of statements against the vaccine and the scientific community, Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) awarded himself the Medal of National Order of Scientific Merit.

One of the highest honors granted by the government to personalities, national and foreign, the medal is traditionally given to people who have contributed to the development of science, technology and innovation in Brazil.

The title of chancellor was also granted to the minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes. Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, was offered a position on the Council of Order. The same was offered to Carlos Frana, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Milton Ribeiro, from Education.

This is not the first time the president has decorated, if not he, the Bolsonaro family. In July of this year, the executive leader awarded his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, the Oswaldo Cruz Medal of Merit.

The honor received by the First Lady is intended to recognize the efforts of authorities and personalities who, within the scope of scientific, educational, cultural and administrative activities related to hygiene and public health, have contributed, directly or indirectly, to the well-being physical and mental population.