Bolsonaro awards Medal of Scientific Merit to himself

After spreading dozens of denial statements against the anti-covid vaccine and the scientific community, the president Jair Bolsonaro granted himself to National Order of Scientific Merit Medal.

The unprecedented self-award in the country was published this Thursday (4) in the Official Gazette and made the president official as grand master. This is the first time the award has been given to a scientific denial leader.







Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia Photo: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

Since the beginning of the pandemic of Covid-19, Bolsonaro adopted a denial discourse about the disease and questioned the prevention measures recommended by the health authorities, such as social isolation, the use of masks and vaccination. The honor is usually given by the government to personalities, national or foreign, who have contributed to the development of science, innovation and technology in the Brazilian territory.

Besides Bolsonaro, the Minister of Science and Technology, landmarks bridges, was honored with the title of chancellor, while Paulo Guedes, of Economy, received a post in the Council of Order, as well as the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Carlos France, and Education, Milton Ribeiro.

Other tributes – This is not the first time that the leader of Brazil has decorated, if not him, the family. In July, Bolsonaro honored the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, with the Oswaldo Cruz Medal of Merit.

The award recognizes efforts in the field of scientific, educational, cultural and administrative activities related to hygiene and public health by those who have contributed to the well-being of the population.