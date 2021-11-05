Bolsonaro becomes a joke on American TV again





President Jair Bolsonaro was once again the laughingstock of American TV in less than two months. During “The Late Show” on Monday 2, presenter Stephen Colbert ridiculed the former captain for confusing the name of US special envoy on climate issues John Kerry with actor and comedian Jim Carrey .

“I think he really meant Jim Carrey. After all, many countries have promised to reduce emissions (of gases), but I say: a liar!”, said the presenter, recalling the movie “The Liar”, starring the actor.

Stephen Colbert made other jokes using the films starring Carrey. In one of them, he claims that you have to be “Debi & Loide” to believe in heads of state.

In September, Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” mocked Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN meeting in New York.

“The first leader to speak out and deal with the pandemic was none other than the unvaccinated president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. It’s like attending a weight loss conference and listening: please welcome our first speaker, Colonel Sanders,” he said, quoting the founder of fast-food chain KFC.

