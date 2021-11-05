Bolsonaro grants himself the title of Grand Master of the Order of Scientific Merit

RIO — President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) granted himself the title of Grand Master of the National Order of Scientific Merit, in a decree published this Thursday. Bolsonaro, known for his anti-science statements, such as criticisms of vaccines, also decorated ministers Milton Ribeiro, of Education, Paulo Guedes, of Economy, Carlos França, of Foreign Affairs, and Marcos Pontes, of Science and Technology.

The president follows the regulation of the National Order of Scientific Merit, which provides these titles to the President of the Republic and his Ministers, who together make up the Council of the National Order of Scientific Merit. In 2002, then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso signed a decree that established these rules for the functioning of the order.

In Thursday’s decree, Bolsonaro also admitted to the order three national personalities: João Cândido Portinari, general director of the Portinari Project; Daniel Vilela, former federal deputy and president of MDB Goiás; and the senator of Paraíba Daniella Ribeiro (Progressistas).

The document also granted the order to more than 30 professors and researchers. The honor was last distributed in 2018, in the Michel Temer (MDB) administration.