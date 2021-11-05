Bolsonaro: Moro conditioned a change in the Federal Police to a vacancy in the STF

The Federal Police heard in person President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) at the Planalto Palace. For almost a year, the President of the Republic stated that he would like to testify in writing, but changed his mind in early October, on the same day that the Supreme Court (STF) would judge this possibility.

The inquiry into whether Bolsonaro had tried to interfere with the PF was opened in April last year, after former justice minister Sergio Moro pointed out that the president was pressuring him to replace the corporation’s director general with an ally.

When questioned by the delegate Leopoldo Soares Lacerda, responsible for the case, Bolsonaro confirmed that, in mid-2019, he asked Moro to change the command of the PF and claimed that there was no dissatisfaction or lack of confidence in the work of the then Director General , Maurício Valeixo, but only a lack of dialogue.

He also said that he never intended to obtain privileged information, interfere in the work of the judicial police or obtain reports from the Federal Police, and that Alexandre Ramagem’s nomination for the PF command was accepted by Moro on the condition that the former -minister had a future nomination guaranteed to the STF.

In a statement, Sergio Moro states that he never conditioned an eventual change in the PF’s command to the appointment to the STF, that he does not exchange principles for positions, and that the real reasons for the replacement in the Federal Police were exposed by the president himself at the ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020.

Bolsonaro argued that he did not obtain information quickly and efficiently from the Federal Police, and that this is what he meant when he stated, at the ministerial meeting mentioned by Moro, that the PF did not provide him with information.

According to the former judge of Lava Jato, this statement would demonstrate the president’s intention to have access to confidential reports of the corporation. Another statement by Bolsonaro that was questioned during the testimony was that he was trying to make changes in security in Rio de Janeiro.

Sergio Moro resigned from the Ministry of Justice two days after a ministerial meeting. To the Federal Police, Jair Bolsonaro said that he was referring to the personal safety of his family, and explained that he understands political and non-technical requests as political interference.

The president’s testimony is one of the last steps towards the conclusion of the investigation by the Federal Police.

Once finalized, the report should be sent to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who is responsible for deciding whether there is sufficient evidence to file a complaint against the President of the Republic.

Read the full testimony of Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Police: