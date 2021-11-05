Bolsonaro withdraws recognition from researcher against the use of chloroquine for Covid | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro withdrew this Friday (5) the National Order of Scientific Merit granted this Thursday (4) to researcher Marcus Vinícius Guimarães de Lacerda. The decision was published in the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

The order was created in 1993 to “decorate national and foreign personalities who distinguished themselves for their outstanding contributions to Science, Technology and Innovation.”

Researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Marcus Vinícius Guimarães de Lacerda coordinated the study in Amazonas, which he concluded in a good way. against the use of chloroquine for Covid-19. Lacerda also spoke out openly against the use of the drug and was the victim of threats.

Bolsonaro often defends the use of chloroquine against Covid, but scientific studies have already proven the drug’s ineffectiveness for the disease.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also recognized the ineffectiveness of chloroquine; the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) says that the use of the drug for Covid should be banned; and the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), that chloroquine has no effect on the disease.

Last year, specialists from several Brazilian universities, including Lacerda, even released a statement in which they stated that the federal government cannot subject the population to the “additional risk of a treatment without guarantees of safety and efficacy”.

Last month, Covid’s Senate CPI approved the final report. Among other points, the commission concluded that the government had — and continues to — advertise ineffective medications for Covid.