Boninho celebrates his birthday and receives homage from several personalities; check out – Emails

Boninho turned 60 years old Photo: Instagram/@jbboninho

cute turns 60 this Thursday, 4. The director of Big Brother Brazil received several tributes and congratulations for his birthday on social networks.

Ana Furtado posted a video and a photo with her husband on Instagram. “My partner’s day, my best friend, my love and my cure! Happy Birthday! Happy life every day! I love you and I love to enjoy every second of this life by your side”, he wrote.

In another record, she recalled the couple’s first public kiss, on May 14, 1996. “I already loved you so much at 34. Imagine now at 60! Since then the photo has faded a little. our love”.

James Leifert and André Marques also shared, in the stories, a statement to Boninho. “May the force be with you always, boss. Happy birthday to our big boss”, published Leifert.

“Congratulations sir. Much peace, love, success and health”, wished André. Luciano Huck also posted a selfie with the director behind the scenes at Sunday with Huck: “Happy birthday. Health, health and more health”.

Even the ex-BBB Gil of Vigor published a tribute: “Congratulations Boninho. I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to change my life and my family. You are an amazing human being”.

“To make 60 years of a life well lived and in great health is not for everyone. Congratulations, we are together,” he said. eri johnson.