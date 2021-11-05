‘Bota will go up… and Vasco won’t’: Botafogo’s cheering chant irritates rivals and stirs up the Sunday classic

Of the six great rivalries in Rio de Janeiro, Vasco and Botafogo they are one of the most relaxed when it comes to the relationship between the fans. But a season in which they both competed for the Serie B with a history of state title decisions, the rivalry has heated up again. This Sunday’s classic, at 4pm, in Saint Januario, has as main ingredient a provocation of the alvinegra fans to the cross-maltinos.

— Hey, you there! Bota will go up, Bota will go up! Not Vasco! — sang the Botafoguenses after the 1-0 victory over Confiança, on Wednesday, at Nilton Santos. The new triumph put Botafogo even closer to confirming the access, while Vasco, who already had few chances at that time, saw them reduced to the minimum after the defeat by 1-0 to Guarani, on Thursday.

The provocation amused Alvinegro fans and annoyed cross-Maltinos in the nets. Until Thursday, just over 3,000 tickets had been issued for the match, out of 20,000 made available. The thousand destined for the visiting sector were exhausted by the Botafoguenses. A reflection of the moment of euphoria and confidence in the team.

Historically linked since the foundation of Vasco football, the good relationship between the clubs was transferred to the fans, who rarely provoke each other directly and inflame rivalry. No wonder, the confrontation has the nickname “Classic of Friendship”. But in addition to a year in the second division, where clashes between big local rivals are few or almost non-existent, Vasco and Botafogo made recent decisions that help move the fans.

The clubs decided the Carioca Championship in 2015, 2016 and 2018. In the first two opportunities, it gave Vasco. Three years ago, Botafogo returned with an epic victory on penalties, with a goal from carli in additions, which led the decision to penalties. This year, the rivals shared a poor performance in the state, and decided the secondary Taça Rio, also in a clash of penalties, all wasted by alvinegro.

The history, the provocation, the Botafogo victory in the first round and the completely different situations of the teams in the season. All ingredients of the last carioca classic of the year, in a setting that, until a few months ago, was unlikely to be provoked. Friends, friends… football aside.