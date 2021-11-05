Botafogo can guarantee access as early as next Thursday; see what is needed

With 98% chance of access to the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, O Botafogo can guarantee the return mathematically in the next two rounds and go up as early as next Thursday. This is what the survey made by “Lance!” points out.

To gain access in the next two games in the Serie B, Botafogo would need a combination of results. Starting with winning Vasco and black Bridge or get four points in those away duels.

Currently with 59 points, Botafogo would reach 65 or 63 with three rounds to go and could only be reached if the fifth place had 57 or 55 points. In addition to the score, Alvinegro has the advantage of having more victories.

The thing!” pointed out the possible scenarios for early access:

– If Botafogo beats Vasco and Ponte Preta

Goiás or CRB: can score a maximum of 2 points in the next two rounds

Guarani: can score a maximum of 4 points in the next two rounds

CSA: can score a maximum of 5 points in the next two rounds

– If Botafogo wins one and draws another

Goiás or CRB: cannot score in the next two rounds

Guarani: can score a maximum of 2 points in the next two rounds

CSA: can score a maximum of 3 points in the next two rounds

Goiás faces Operário (outside) and Coritiba (home); CRB plays against Ponte Preta (away) and Londrina (home); Guarani have as opponents Vila Nova (outside) and Brasil-RS (outside); and the CSA duels with Remo (home) and Avaí (outside).