Boxer dies at age 23 after being knocked out in a professional fight

Taurai Zimunya, a 23-year-old boxer, died earlier this week from knockout complications suffered in a professional fight that took place last Saturday in Zimbabwe.

Tauri was a bantamweight fighter and passed out after receiving a string of blows in the 3rd round. The opponent’s name was not disclosed by the country’s press. The judge stopped the fight at the time of the boxer’s fall, who was taken to hospital, but died two days later, on Monday.

The Zimbabwe National Control Board for Boxing and Wrestling said in a statement that ‘all necessary medical procedures were followed’ and that ’emergency medical assistance was provided on the spot before the fighter was taken to hospital’. Lawrence Zimbudzana, secretary general of the organization, announced that an investigation into the case will be opened.

The dead fighter’s mother, Nyevero, mourned the loss of her son and revealed that Zimunya ‘was feeling fine’ during the week’ but that she chose to enter the ring.

– I’m suffering a lot from your death. I loved him, he was my eldest son and he helped our family a lot. She was a well behaved and very understanding child. If I said I had problems, he would run to help. He had been training all the time, even with the pandemic. Still, he didn’t feel well during the week. I asked if he could skip this fight, but he said he was 100% fit and could fight. It had been a long time since he had fought and he was anxious – he told the traditional Harald newspaper.

In October, Justin Thornton, MMA fighter, too died after being knocked out on his debut in boxing without gloves.

