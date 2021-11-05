Bradesco (BBDC4) has 34% higher recurring profit in the 3rd quarter, slightly above expectations

SAO PAULO – Bradesco (BBDC3; BBDC4) had recurring net income of R$ 6.767 billion in the third quarter of this year, a performance 34.5% higher compared to the same period last year and 7.1% higher than reported in the second quarter of this year.

The performance came just above the projection of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, which was a profit of BRL 6.469 billion in the third quarter.

The accounting profit was R$ 6.648 billion, which represents a growth of 58.5% on the annual basis and an increase of 11.3% compared to the 2nd quarter.

Bradesco’s main balance sheet numbers

In a message accompanying the balance sheet, Bradesco’s management says that the results were driven by the strong recovery of insurance operations and the performance of revenues from the financial margin with clients and services rendered.

According to the company, the 3rd quarter profit was the second highest in the historical series, even surpassing the results of periods that preceded the pandemic (3Q19 and 4Q19), “a reflection of the improvement in economic activity, combined with the wide range of products offered to customers ”.

In addition, the bank highlighted that there were lower PDD expenses, even with the expressive growth of the loan portfolio. According to the company, the expanded PDD was R$ 3.4 billion, down 39.9% in 12 months and 3.7% in the quarter.

In terms of profitability indicators, Bradesco informed the ROAE was 18.6% in the 3rd quarter of this year, above the 17.6% in the 2nd quarter of this year, and higher than the 15.2% in the same period last year.

Bradesco’s revised handlebars

