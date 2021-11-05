Bradesco (BBDC4) rose 34% in profit and totaled R$6.8 billion in 3Q21

Business

O Bradesco (BBDC4) ended the third quarter of 2021 with recurring net income of R$6.767 billion, the second highest in the historical series. The result is 34.5% higher than in the same period in 2020, reflecting the recovery in insurance and the performance of revenues, combined with lower expenses and the growth of the credit portfolio.

The result — according to Bradesco, the second largest in its entire history — came above market estimates:

Refinitiv projected a profit of R$6.469 billion;

BTG forecast R$ 6.187 billion;

XP, R$6.252 billion;

and Genial, 6.355 billion,

Bradesco’s accounting profit reached R$ 6,648 between July and September, equivalent to an increase of 58.5% in the annual comparison.

According to Bradesco, the resumption of economic activities in the third quarter, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19 in the country, boosted its numbers. The bank also highlights that the range of products offered to customers helped it to advance in the face of the recovery.

Another factor that boosted Bradesco’s results were insurance operations, traditionally responsible for up to 30% of profits. In the third quarter, the result of the segment was R$ 3.213 billion, an increase of 104.1% compared to the second quarter of this year, a period in which, with the impact of the pandemic on accidents, the result of insurance plummeted. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was an increase of 2.6%.

The Annualized Return on Average Equity (ROAE) increased by 3.4 percentage points and reached 18.6% in the period. The Annualized Return on Average Assets (ROAA) rose 0.4 percentage point, to 1.6%.

The expanded credit portfolio grew by 16.4% in 12 months, reaching R$773.323 billion. The bank highlighted the acceleration of the portfolio of individuals, which registered an increase of 24.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by real estate financing, credit card and payroll-deductible loan operations. In the corporate portfolio, the operations of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) expanded 27.8% in the year.

Revenues from services rendered had an annual growth of 7.8% and totaled R$8.756 billion. O Bradesco’s result in the third quarter of 2021 was driven by the resumption of economic activity and business growth.

In September, the portfolio of extensions net of amortizations totaled R$36.2 billion, a reduction of 35.4% since June 2020. The balance of operations in grace period totaled R$2.3 billion.

In a press release, Bradesco president Octavio de Lazari Jr. said the results showed that customers are back. “The numbers demonstrate our ability to react quickly to changes in the scenario. The recovery of the economy with the cooling of the pandemic has brought back customer demand for new business, investments and services,” he said.

According to the executive, the balance was “more than satisfactory”, and showed resilience, financial strength and commercial capacity. “These are factors that enable us to overcome the challenging scenario that lies ahead. This was a quarter of evolution,” he added.

In the third quarter, Bradesco’s total assets rose to R$1.716 trillion, up 3.4% in one year, and 2.6% in one quarter. The bank’s net worth totaled R$ 147.606 billion, an increase of 7.4% on an annual basis, and 0.8% on a quarterly basis.

PDD expense decreases 40% in the 3rd quarter

Expenses with the Allowance for Loan Losses (PDD) Expanded recorded a decrease of 39.9% in the period and reached R$ 3.358 billion.

At the end of the third quarter, the total delinquency rate over 90 days increased by 0.3 percentage point in relation to the previous quarter, reaching 2.6 percentage points. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, before the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the index improved by 1.0 percentage point.

The financial margin reached R$15.7 billion, with the margin with clients increasing by more than 4% in the quarter and reaching a spread of 9.0%.

O Bradesco result as for operating expenses, there was an increase of 1.3% compared to the third quarter of 2020, to R$ 11.882 billion.

Bradesco revises guidance for 2021

After disclosing the numbers quarterly, the financial institution revised its guidance for 2021. The projection for the expanded loan portfolio rose to the range of 14.5% to 16.5%, against 9% to 13%.

The estimate for the margin with clients for the year was maintained at 2% to 6%, as well as the one for operating expenses, which was between -5% and -1%.

O Bradesco guidance for fee income rose to 2% to 6%, against 1% to 5% previously.

For the result of insurance, pension and capitalization operations, the bank started to see a contraction of up to 10%, compared to the previous estimate of 15% to 20% decrease.

The Expanded PDD is expected to reach between R$13.0 billion and R$16.0 billion. The previous forecast ranged from R$14.0 billion to R$17.0 billion.

“The projections are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that, as they are based on assumptions, depend on future events that may not be confirmed”, highlighted the company in a material fact.

BBDC4 quote this Thursday (4)

At closing, the preferred share of the Bradesco (BBDC4) retreated 6.62%, to R$ 19.05. The common ended at a low of 5.43%, quoted at R$ 16.54.

