Bradesco (BBDC4) “turns the game” and stocks soar after result; check out the points that animated the market

SAO PAULO – After a very disappointing second quarter for Bradesco (BBDC3; BBDC4), which saw its shares fall sharply after the result for the period, the balance of the second largest private bank in the country showed a strong recovery of the institution, also reflected in its balance.

After the release of figures for the third quarter of 2021, in which it recorded recurring net income of BRL 6.767 billion, up 34.5% year-on-year, shares rose 7%, also on a day of greater momentum for the market as a whole. At 1:27 pm (Brasilia time), assets jumped 5.83%, to R$ 20.16.

In addition, what had been the weak point in the balance sheet last quarter, the insurer’s result, ended up boosting the company’s numbers this quarter. XP highlighted in a report that the profit was 8% above its estimates, mainly supported by the result of insurance above the expected and lower expenses with additional provisions of the Insurance Group and with operational provisions (civil and tax).

The financial margin was in line with expectations and also with that presented in the second quarter, at R$ 15.7 billion, benefiting from the change in the mix of more profitable credit with credit lines for individuals. In the annual comparison, there was a growth of 2.7% due to a good performance in the margin with clients.

In insurance specifically, the result of the segment grew 104% on a quarterly basis and 3% on an annual basis, to R$ 3.2 billion (25% above XP’s estimates), benefiting from the financial result due to the behavior of the economic-financial indexes , expanding 107% quarter-on-quarter and 204% year-on-year.

With the impact of the pandemic on claims, the insurance result had plummeted. And, despite the recovery this quarter, he is still pressured by the high loss ratio of 84%, which was 9.5 percentage points higher than in the previous year.

Another positive point that gained prominence in the balance was in relation to the number of provisions for bad debts (PDD), which is always closely monitored by market analysts.

Provisions for loan losses (PDD), the biggest reason for the sharp drop in bank profits in 2020, reached R$ 3.4 billion, representing a drop of 3.7% compared to the last quarter and a drop of 40% in compared to the third trimester. Delinquency over 90 days was maintained when compared to the last quarter, reaching 2.6%.

However, as highlighted by Levante Ideias de Investimentos, it is worth noting that, even with the reduction in the PDD, the coverage ratio – which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing credits – still exceeds 90 days it was at almost 300%, a healthy level for the bank, in addition to a reduction in the Expanded PDD expense, reflecting the improvement in credit granting processes and in the production mix practiced.

XP also highlights this point, noting that, although the bank has consumed 28 percentage points of coverage ratio, the current level of 297% is still higher than private peers (250% from Santander and 234% from Itaú), while the index default rates also grew at a slower pace than peers. It should be noted that, for both Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Itaú (ITUB4), the sharp drop in the coverage ratio was highlighted as a negative factor for the balance sheets for the third quarter.

Thus, XP sees Bradesco as the most defended against a more challenging macroeconomic scenario that would imply higher default levels.

With regard to profitability indexes, the spread was in line with expectations and reduced 11 basis points in the quarter and 16 basis points in the annual comparison. However, the strong result supported by the operating result and the lower cost of credit, reflected a Return on Equity (ROE) of 18.4%, 153 basis points above the house’s estimate.

Given the 11% salary readjustment as of September, non-interest expenses increased 7% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter, to R$10.7 billion. However, even with this high, Morgan Stanley analysts highlighted the strong control in this line of the company’s results.

Positive signals on tele

In a conference call, Octavio de Lazari, the bank’s chief executive, also highlighted that the bank should show double-digit growth in its credit portfolio in 2022, despite cautious optimism amidst the most challenging scenario for the economy in the coming year. “It may not grow to 16% this year, but it will certainly be above double digits,” he pointed out.

He said the bank is working with a 2022 GDP growth outlook, although many private economists have lowered their forecasts for economic activity next year, with some predicting a contraction. In addition, the greater optimism with the credit portfolio also comes from other factors such as the increase in the customer base.

The CEO also pointed out that current provision levels are more than sufficient to deal with default and that it is below the pre-pandemic level. “We are well provisioned, and as delinquency is under control, consumption of these provisions is normal”, he assesses, noting that delinquency may grow in 2022, but without reaching historical levels. In addition, he stressed that defaults should grow more for individuals, without seeing “problems in companies”.

For Credit Suisse, in general, the signals transmitted were positive, such as double-digit credit growth; opex growth below inflation; healthy asset quality (growth of provisions in line with the loan portfolio) and customer margin growing at least in line with the loan portfolio.

Regarding the financial margin, Lazari highlighted that the growth in lines with a higher spread will result in an improvement in the coming years. Bradesco, pointed out the CEO, should close the year with a client margin between the middle and the top of the projections, from 2% to 6%.

He also highlighted that operating expenses should close 2021 with a 1% drop, while the guidance is for a 5% drop to a 1% drop. Regarding the PDD, which for 2021 was revised on the eve from R$ 13 billion to R$ 16 billion, the projection is that it will close between the middle and the lower volume of the projections.

Most of the analysis houses, according to the Refinitiv compilation, are optimistic about the action: of the 17 houses that cover BBDC4 paper, 13 have a purchase recommendation and 4 recommend maintenance, with an average target price of R$29.03, or an increase of 52% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Itaú BBA, however, which assessed the results as positive, noting that the growth of the credit portfolio was strong, with slightly better spreads, maintains a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) and a target price of R$25 .

XP, in turn, even highlighting Bradesco as the most defended in the most challenging macro scenario, believes that the peak of default is yet to come, thus reiterating neutral recommendation and target price of R$26 per share.

Credit Suisse, in turn, maintained an outperform recommendation (above average performance) for BBDC4 shares and a target price of R$30.91, while Morgan Stanley continued with an overweight recommendation (above market average exposure) for ADRs (in effect, shares of companies traded in the US), with a target price of $6.36.

Learn more about Bradesco’s results by watching the video below:

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related