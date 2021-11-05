Bradesco beats Itaú, Santander, and the market; Action has a good entry point, says BTG

The profit of BRL 6.8 billion Bradesco (BBDC4) in the third quarter of 2021, 34.5% above last year, beat market expectations, evaluates the BTG Pactual in a report sent to customers this Thursday (4) and obtained by Money Times.

According to Bradesco, the increase was driven by several factors, such as the strong recovery of insurance operations, in addition to the performance of revenues from the financial margin with clients and services rendered.

“As well as the Santander (SANB11) last week and the Itaú (ITUB4) yesterday, we believe Bradesco reported a pretty decent third quarter today. In fact, if we take into account the lower expectations for Banco da Cidade de Deus, we believe it is fair to say that it was the best third quarter among the main ones so far”, say analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura.

In addition, analysts point out that the stock is attractive, with the stock trading at 1.2 times its book value.

“The bank also improved its expectations for the year, suggesting a decent fourth quarter ahead. Yes, the Brazilian economy is getting weaker and that should translate into higher defaults and provisions in 2022. But with a strong coverage ratio, solid capital and easy insurance comparisons in 2022, we believe Bradesco can protect its profitability well in turbulent waters”, they complete.

They understand that the sharp drop in Itaú and Bradesco shares this Thursday (4) was exaggerated and created a good entry point in both roles. BTG indicates the purchase of shares, with a target price of R$29.