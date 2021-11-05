Bradesco enters, Itaúsa leaves: 5 shares that pay good dividends to invest in November

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Reality imposed itself on the market in October: the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy rose, and will remain high for at least the first quarter of 2022. With the Selic already at 7.75% per year and the forecast for that exceeds double digits, analysts needed to adjust the course of the recommendations, aiming at actions that can benefit – or, at least, be little harmed – with this scenario. It was no different in the portfolios suggested for investors with a focus on the income provided by the distribution of earnings.

Recommended dividend portfolios are typically more stable from one month to the next, as companies that achieve “good payer” status typically don’t lose it in the short term. Survey of InfoMoney, however, shows that from October to November some houses made adjustments, considering the macroeconomic scenario.

This month, Bradesco’s preferred shares, for example, were among the most recommended shares by brokers consulted by InfoMoney, taking the place of Itaúsa – which was on the list in October.

The leadership remained with the roles of the broadcaster Taesa, but the second place – which had been with the shares of Vale – is now with those of Telefônica Brasil. Although they remain among the most recommended, the miner’s actions have lost part of their appeal this month.

The list is completed by the shares of another transmission company, ISA CTEEP, confirming the preference of analysts for the sector when it comes to companies that pay shareholders above the market average on a recurring basis.

O InfoMoney publishes a compilation of recommendations for the strategy focused on dividends every beginning of the month, selecting the five most cited names by the consulted brokers. The number of nominations can be higher if there is a tie. Check out the suggestions for November:

Company ticker No. of recommendations Dividend Yield in 12 months (%) Return in October 2021 (%) Return in 2021 (%) Return in 12 months (%) Taesa TAEE11 8 12.29 2.29 18.37 46.75 Telefonica Brasil VIVT3 6 7.01 7.07 2.71 14.70 Isa CTEEP TRPL4 5 14.24 0.00 -5.04 18.14 Valley VALLEY3 5 20.44 -6.07 -3.68 39.11 Bradesco BBDC4 4 5.80 -4.38 -16.92 13.71

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, Itaú, XP Investimentos and Economatica.

Note: Data until 10/31/21

See below the analysts’ view for each share mentioned:

The shares of Taesa – one of the largest private electricity transmission groups in Brazil, with a presence in the five regions of the country and almost 13 thousand km of transmission lines – once again figured at the top of the recommendations for investors focused on good dividend payers .

According to Taesa’s Bylaws, the minimum annual dividend is 50% of the adjusted net income for the year. However, XP analysts point out that the company’s track record is of payments well above that. “We continue to see Taesa’s cash position as comfortable to maintain the distribution of 100% of the profit”, they say, in a report.

One of the advantages of power transmission companies is the fact that their results do not depend directly on the demand for the input, “since their revenues are pre-established, with adjustments for inflation”, as highlighted by Ágora analysts.

Thus, Taesa could continue investing in new projects, maintaining the distribution of a relevant portion of the profit. Ágora calculates that the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of the company is 8.5% per year in 2021 and 2022. BTG, on the other hand, estimates a higher rate, of 11.6% per year in 2021, and XP, of 9.8% per year in 2022.

Analysts at BTG point out that the company has strong financial discipline, with strict cost control and high diligence in capital allocation, “always looking for good projects with high profitability”. Other than that, it boasts the highest credit rating in the three major rating agencies (Fitch, Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s).

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3)

The latest results and business expansion, combined with the discount level at which its shares are currently being traded in the market, make Telefônica Brasil the second main recommendation for investors focused on good dividend payers.

“We believe that Telefônica Brasil has an excellent risk-return profile and, at current prices, a very attractive investment opportunity, due to its solid cash generation and payment of dividends to shareholders”, highlights the Santander report.

According to Ágora analysts’ calculations, the company’s shares have been traded at a discount of around 20%, compared to the company’s current multiples with the average of the last five years. “We are more optimistic about the investment case,” they say in a report.

In Santander’s view, what supports the company’s vision is its solid coverage network in Brazil, the predominance of subscribers to post-paid services (customer segment considered premium), recent investments in optical fiber and new initiatives digital.

“As expected by the market, the consortium made up of Telefônica Brasil, TIM Brasil and America Movil made a winning bid for Oi’s wireless division for R$16.5 billion. We see significant value creation with this consolidation movement in the market”, say the analysts in the report.

Guide adds that the company had growth in its main business units, according to the balance of the second quarter, driven by the number of customers in the mobile and fiber optic segment, in addition to having presented an Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) above market expectations.

ISA CTEEP ([ativo=TRLP4])

Also among the largest electricity distributors in Brazil, as well as Taesa, CTEEP’s share is the third most recommended to investors interested in good dividend payers.

In October, the performance of the shares surpassed that of the Ibovespa – a move that XP analysts attribute “to the defensive perception that the transmission segment demonstrates in the midst of a challenging macro scenario”.

Although the Bylaws provide for the distribution of the minimum dividend to be the highest amount between R$359 million and 25% of net income for the year, CTEEP has historically made payments much higher than that. In addition, the possibility of extraordinary dividends is foreseen.

According to XP analysts, there are no imminent risks on the horizon weighing on the company’s dividend payment of 75% of regulatory net income, given its comfortable cash position and the resilience of the power transmission segment.

In the broker’s calculations, the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of CTEEP should be 7.6% in 2022.

The more uncertain scenario for iron ore and the prospect of rising interest rates, which increases the attractiveness of securities such as those in the financial sector, led Vale’s shares to lose some recommendations in November – in October, they had occupied the second position among the most suggested for investors focused on dividend income.

Still, for some analysts, the mining company remains one of the main bets for this type of investment strategy. At Guide, the assessment is that Vale’s shares are traded at a discount compared to its Australian competitors, which is reason to consider current prices as good entry points into the stock.

In the view of the Santander analysis team, despite the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Vale is well positioned in the global industry. “We hope that the demand for high quality iron ore remains high in the short term, as a result of economic stimulus measures adopted in China, such as prioritizing infrastructure works, for example, benefiting the company,” he says in a report.

If iron ore prices remain above $100 per ton in the medium term, Santander expects Vale to announce more extraordinary dividends or a new share buyback program. In September, Vale announced the distribution of R$ 8.19 in dividends per share, surprising the market.

Bradesco (BBDC4)

New among analysts’ recommendations for investors looking for dividends, Bradesco is seen as a defensive company in a scenario of rising interest rates in the country – although this has yet to be reflected in prices.

“We’ve been getting a lot of inquiries lately about the recent poor performance of bank stocks, as many investors expected the sector to become more defensive in the current scenario of inflation and higher interest rates,” say analysts at BTG – who, they say, have a constructive vision for the sector.

Precisely because they prefer “exposure to sectors with relatively better performance in an environment of rising interest rates” that they chose to include Bradesco in the dividend portfolio. “The financial margin with clients could grow above 10% in 2022, with defaults and provisions under control”, write analysts at BTG, estimating a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of 7.9% in 2022. The Selic rate, often used as a reference to assess the attractiveness of the indicator, is 7.75% per year today.

Analysts at Órama, which also included Bradesco’s shares in the portfolio, highlight that, in addition to the Selic high, the relevance of granting credit for the bank’s business, especially for large companies (segment large corporate), is a positive point. “This will be one of the last businesses to be attacked by fintechs”, they say in a report.

Other than that, there is a perception that banks such as Bradesco have adopted a conservative posture in post-Covid provisions, reserving high amounts in their balance sheets to face the possible increase in customer defaults – which, in practice, harms results immediately . “We expect a reversal of these provisions in the next results, which is another situational factor that should improve the bank’s numbers”, says Órama.

