Bradesco has a profit of BRL 6.6 billion in the third quarter, up 58.5% | Economy

In the second quarter, Bradesco had gains of R$5.974 billion.

Recurring net income (which excludes extraordinary effects) totaled R$6.767 billion from July to September, up 34.5% over the same period last year (R$5.031 billion). In relation to the second quarter, there was growth of 7.1% (R$ 6.319 billion).

The result vein above the consensus estimate compiled by Refinitiv. The expectation was for a recurring net income of R$6.469 billion.

Bradesco’s latest results in BRL billion Source: Economatica and Bradesco

In the third quarter, the return on equity, an indicator of the profitability of banks, was 18.6%. The performance is better than that calculated in the three previous months (17.6%) and compared to the period from July to September 2020 (15.2%).

Credit portfolio and default

The bank’s expanded credit portfolio totaled R$773.3 billion in the third quarter of this year, representing an increase of 6.5% in the quarter (R$726.4 billion) and 16.4% in 12 months ( R$664.4 billion).

The delinquency rate for more than 90 days was 2.6% in the quarter, an increase of 0.1 percentage point compared to the second quarter and 0.3 percentage point compared to the third quarter of last year.

Santander Brasil recorded corporate net income of R$ 4.272 billion in the third quarter, which represents an increase of 12.1% compared to the same quarter in 2020 (R$ 3.811 billion).