Bradesco has a profit of R$ 6.77 billion, the 2nd largest in its history, in the 3rd quarter – Economy

O Bradesco, second largest Bank private sector, closed the third quarter of this year with recurring net income of BRL 6.77 billion, an increase of 34.5% compared to the same period last year and BRL 7.1% compared to the second quarter of this year . The result, according to the bank, was the second highest in its entire history.

In the accounting criterion, which includes expenses with goodwill amortization, the bank’s net income was R$ 6.65 billion, an increase of 58.5% in the annual comparison and 11.3% in relation to the previous quarter.

According to Bradesco, the resumption of economic activities in the third quarter, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19 in the country, boosted its numbers. The bank also highlights that the range of products offered to customers helped it to advance in the face of the recovery.

Another factor that boosted Bradesco’s results were insurance operations, traditionally responsible for up to 30% of profits. In the third quarter, the result of the segment was R$ 3.21 billion, an increase of 104.1% in relation to the second quarter of this year – a period in which, with the impact of the pandemic on accidents, the result of insurance had plummeted . Compared to the same period in 2020, there was a slight increase of 2.6%.

In a press release, the President of Bradesco, Octavio de Lazari Júnior, said the results showed that customers are back. “The numbers demonstrate our ability to react quickly to changes in the scenario. The recovery of the economy with the cooling of the pandemic has brought back customer demand for new business, investments and services,” he said.

According to the executive, the balance was “more than satisfactory” and showed resilience, financial strength and commercial capacity. “These are factors that enable us to overcome the challenging scenario that lies ahead. This was a quarter of evolution,” he added.

The return of customers appears in Bradesco’s expanded credit portfolio, which rose 16.4% over the same period last year, to R$773.3 billion. The increase was driven by credit to individuals (an increase of 24.5%) and to micro, small and medium-sized companies (growth of 27.8%). Among large companies, the advance was 4.7%. The same pattern of growth concentrated in individuals and SMEs was also registered by Itaú, which released its balance sheet on Wednesday.

In the third quarter, Bradesco’s total assets rose to R$1.72 trillion, up 3.4% in a year and 2.6% in a quarter. The bank’s net worth totaled R$ 147.6 billion, an increase of 7.4% on an annual basis and 0.8% on a quarterly basis.

The average annualized return on equity (ROE) was 18.6%, an increase of 3.4 percentage points over the same period in 2020.

looking ahead

With the result of the third quarter, Bradesco improved its projections for four indicators in 2021. In the credit portfolio, the expectation is for growth between 14.5% and 16.5% this year, compared to 9% to 13% of the previous estimate .

In service fees, the bank now projects an expansion of 2% to 6% in 2021, against 1% to 5% previously forecast.

The projection for expenses with provisions for bad debts, the PDD, is that it adds between R$ 13 billion and R$ 16 billion this year. The previous range was from R$14 billion to R$17 billion.

Another indicator that changed was the result of insurance, pension and capitalization operations, which should remain in a range that goes from stability to a 10% drop. Before, the estimate was low from 15% to 20%.